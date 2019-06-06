Oh, my stars and garters. Twist off the top of a USA Cabernet and celebrate National Flag Week, which is June 9-15. June 14 is Flag Day. Don't forget about the Fourth of July.

This festively patriotic label will be a hit at your next backyard barbecue. The berry flavors are rich and glorious. I had it with a pulled pork sandwich slathered in Sweet Baby Ray's. Fire up the grill. Throw on a few racks of ribs. How about a juicy steak? We're going to party with some USA. The $12.99 price is another reason for us to celebrate.

Buy this wine at Shisler's Cheese House, HomeBuys, and all Buehler's Fresh Foods locations.

— Phil Masturzo