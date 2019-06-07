Events

Centenary United Methodist Church: 1310 Superior Ave., Akron. 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Women’s Day with speaker Lillian Evans.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 421 W. Thornton St., Akron. 6:09 p.m. Sunday. Miracle service with speaker the Rev. Michael Jackson of Love Center Interdenominational Church, Cleveland.

First Congregational U.C.C.: 4022 State Route 44, Rootstown. Noon to 5 p.m. June 15. Old-Fashioned Strawberry Festival. Food, entertainment, games, and gift basket drawings.

Greensburg United Methodist Church: 2161 Greensburg Road, Green. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Green Sibshop, a monthly program for kids in grades 3-12 who have a sibling with special health or developmental needs. To register a child, call 330-244-7650 or go to www.greensburgumc.net.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Dare to Love More” Food & Resources Pantry Saturday and June 22; 6 p.m. “Who Is My Neighbor” Dialogues on the Refugee Crisis, Wednesdays through July 24; June 21, 150th Anniversary Swing Celebration. www.holytrinityakron.org.

New Exodus Christian Fellowship Church: 1063 S. Arlington St., Akron. 10:35 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Family and Friends Day with Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Ernest Stallworth, speaker.

Phillips Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 413 Iroquois Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Sunday. Annual Women’s Day with guest speaker the Rev. Jamie Melton, pastor of the Stewart Memorial CME Church in Indianapolis. 330-784-8964.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church: 8401 Cedar Ave., Cleveland. 4 p.m. Sunday. W.C. Bacon Concert Choir will celebrate St. James AME's 125th Anniversary. 216-231-3562.

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15. Sale featuring furniture, décor items, clothes and more.

St. Matthew Rectory: 2603 Benton St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cancer Spirituality Group for those on the cancer journey, those who are facing the diagnosis of cancer or have faced the diagnosis in the past or are interested in exploring and talking about the cancer experience in the context of spirituality. 330-628-5725.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 p.m. June 16. Third Sunday Dinner, a free community dinner, that encourages food and fellowship with church members and the local community. 330-836-2226 or www.westminsterakron.com.

Performances

Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown: 13275 Cleveland Ave., Lake Township. 6 p.m. Sunday. Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass concert. Freewill offering accepted. 330-699-3255.

New Horizons Christian Church: 290 Darrow Road, Akron. 6 p.m. Sunday. Doug Anderson in concert. A love offering will be accepted. 330-733-3533.

Sanctuary Baptist Church: 4004 E. 131st St., Cleveland. 5 p.m. Sunday. The Sensational Veal Brothers in concert. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. For tickets, call Lloyd Tucker at 216-387-3096 or Willie Glover at 216-926-8915.

Springfield Baptist Church: 1920 Krumroy Road, Springfield Township. 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Jeannie Burson in concert. Love offering will be received. 330-644-3789.

Vacation Bible School

New Mission Missionary Baptist Church: 150 Wayne Ave., Akron. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Vacation Bible School. Classes for all ages. For more information, call 330-724-3254.

Messiah Lutheran Church: 4700 S. Main St., Akron. 6-8 p.m. July 15-19. Vacation Bible School "To Mars and Beyond." For more information and to register, call 330-644-5766 or go to www.messiahlutheran.cc.

Mt. Haven Baptist Church: 545 Noble Ave., Akron. 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Vacation Bible School “Super Training With Jesus.” 330-864-0930.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church: 327 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. "Super Training University With Jesus." Pre-K through Grade 10. For more information, call Patrice Landrum at 330-253-8642.

Real Hope Church: 7641 Wales NW, North Canton. 3-5:30 p.m. June 17-21. "Rolling River Rampage." Crafts, songs, games and Bible stories. Pre-K through Grade 6. Free. Registration, 330-499-6971 or www.Realhopejackson.com.

The deadline for Religion Notes is noon Tuesday. Items must be in writing. Please fax information to 330-996-3033, email information and related photos to religion@thebeaconjournal.com or send it to Religion, Akron Beacon Journal, 44 E. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44309.