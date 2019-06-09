IBH Golf Outing: 11 a.m. Monday at Silver Lake Country Club, 1325 Graham Road, Silver Lake. 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Proceeds benefit IBH Addiction Recovery Center. 330-644-4095, ext. 306.

10th Celebration Arts Alive Awards & Fundraiser: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. After Party at 8 p.m. with desserts, coffee, food truck, cash bar, and music by Space Ace with Ace Epps. $65 per person for Arts Alive Awards and After Party, $20 per person for After Party. For reservations, go to http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07egbz95u7cd93646c&llr=s84npkcab.

Medina County Women’s Endowment Fund Seasons of Giving: Thursday at Blue Heron Event Center, Medina. To receive an invitation, go to www.akroncf.org/MCWEFnews.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Elevation: 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at The Ledges Shelter, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 701 Truxell Road, Peninsula. Buffet dinner, beer and wine, s’mores around the campfire, dancing to live music. $85, $150 patron. 330-657-2909, ext. 222 or http://forcvnp.org/elevation.

Step Into Autism: Saturday at Firestone Stadium, 1575 Firestone Parkway, Akron. Featuring a one mile walk on Firestone Boulevard. Firestone Stadium will have family-friendly activities, carnival games, inflatables, a live DJ and more. For more information, go to www.autismakron.org/stepintoautism.

Seventh Annual Canton Fine Arts Associates’ Summer Synergy Style Show: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at La Pizzaria, 3656 Dressler Road NW, Canton. Style show with fashions by Chico’s of Belden Village. A full-course lunch, cash bar, live music, 50/50 drawing and silent auction. $25 per person. Reservations required. For more information, email Marcie Shaw at marcie@cantonart.org.

Sons and Daughters of Italy Singing Contest: Noon Saturday at the 2019 Stark County Italian American Festival at Weis Park, 2600 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton. The contest is open to children and adults. Looking for 15 contestants to sing an Italian song, in English or Italian. Entrance fee is $10. For more information, go to www.cantonitalianfesta.org.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Topography: 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday at The Ledges Shelter, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 701 Truxell Road, Peninsula. Cocktails at the overlook, appetizers along the trails, dinner in the meadow, campfires. $300-$600. 330-657-2909, ext. 222 or http://forcvnp.org/topography.

Five Star Sensation: 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Cuyahoga Community College Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills. The evening will feature amazing fare, spectacular wines and a silent auction to benefit the UH Seidman Cancer Center. Tickets start at $300. For tickets and information, go to www.uhgiving.org/ways-to-fundraise/uh-events/five-star-sensation.

Sarah’s Vineyard’s 17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival: 4-10:30 p.m. June 21, noon to 10:30 p.m. June 22 and noon to 6 p.m. June 23 at Sarah’s Vineyard, 1204 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Food vendors, live bands, and artisans. $15 daily admission, includes a wine glass and tasting tickets. For more information, go to www.sarahsvineyardwinery.com.

Stan Hywet’s Annual Gala 24th Annual Midsummer Night’s Celebration “A Chef’s Canvas”: 6 p.m. June 21 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Black tie affair includes dinner, en plein air painting, and music. For more information, call Valarie Still at 330-315-3248 or email vstill@stanhywet.org.

4th Annual St. Corita Golf Outing: June 22 at Ridge Top Golf Course, 7441 Tower Road, Medina. Registration at 11 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. $100 per golfer. For more information, go to www.sistercoritagolf.org.

Vet Fest 2019: 1 p.m. June 22 at Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Music, food, raffles celebrating veterans, active military, families and the community. Presented by Rolling Thunder Akron Chapter 2 and Donovan’s Kids with The City of Akron and Lock 3. Memorial Ride from 9 a.m. to noon to the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in Clinton for a wreath laying ceremony. $15 per bike. www.rollingthunderchapter2ohio.com.

4 The Culture: 6-10 p.m. June 22 at Art x Love Studios, 157 King James Way, Akron. Featuring live “body art expression” by Jenniva Cummings, a Silent Disco Beat Battle, a live Graffiti Show, and food and drinks. Tickets are $25. For tickets, go to http://all4theculture.eventbrite.com.

Medina Creative Housing Third Annual Ride for Independence: June 29. Poker Run and Road Rally to benefit the Residence Enrichment Program, providing educational, social and recreational opportunities for those we serve. The Ride starts at Ken Ganley Nissan and includes stops at The Brecksville American Legion Post #196, Aces Depot, Barley Jacks, Medina Eagles #2224 and Medina VFW Post 5137. Group ride out at 10 a.m., last bike out at 10:30 a.m., last bike in at 4 p.m. Dinner and prizes at 5 p.m. Entry is $25 per rider. To register, go to www.creativelivingcoffee.com/charity-events/.

Ninth Annual Love INC Medina Golf Outing Fundraiser: 2 p.m. June 29 at Bunker Hill Golf Course, 3060 Pearl Road, Medina. Four-person scramble format. $85 before June 22 and $95 after June 22. 330-722-4174 or https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/love-inc-of-medina-8.

City of Green’s Inaugural Raintree 5K and Community Fun Run: 7:30 a.m. July 4 at Raintree Golf and Event Center, 4350 Mayfair Road, Green. Pre-registration is $30 per person for the 5K and $10 per person for the fun run. For more information, go to www.cityofgreen.org.

Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run/1-Mile Walk: July 13 at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. The race winds through downtown Akron in a flat and fast 5K course and ends with an award ceremony, music and post-race goodies in the park. Proceeds support the work of the Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial Foundation. Participants can register at www.andrearose.org.

Cruise-IN for KIDS Car Show and Flag Auction: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13 at St. Joseph Parish School, Third Street and Broad Boulevard, Cuyahoga Falls. Classic cars and motorcycles, concessions, 50/50 raffle, DJ and more.For more information, call 330-253-8081 or email Nicole Dack at nikole@familypromisesc.org.

The Akron Symphony Guild’s 22nd Tour of Portage Lakes Homes: July 17. A leisurely afternoon visiting Portage Lakes homes, carried between sites by a flotilla of pontoon boat captains. Boats embark from the Harbor Front Grille and Party Center on Portage Lakes Drive. Musicians and singers from the Akron Symphony Orchestra, Youth Orchestra and Chorus will entertain tour-goers at designated stops. For information, go to www.akronsymphony.org

