HOT TICKET

Buddy Guy



Where/When: MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, 8 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $45 and up. www.ticketmaster.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Late Night"

2. "The Dead Don't Die"

3. "Shaft"

4. "Men in Black International"

5. "Echo in the Canyon"

6. "Say My Name"

7. "Blackbear"

QUICK TAKE

"Field of Dreams"

Diamond dreaming: Phil Alden Robinson's baseball fantasy movie about fathers and sons from 1989 will be back in theaters for two days in honor of Father's Day. It screens at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, and 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. For a complete list of theaters: www.fathomevents.com.

Costner connects: The film starred Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, a man who is motivated to build a baseball field in the middle of his Iowa cornfield and meets long gone baseball legends, including his own father. The cast included James Earl Jones, Burt Lancaster, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan.

Movie dad: Dwier Brown played the father, John Kinsella, and ever since people have approached him to share their personal dad stories. Brown spoke with the Beacon Journal in 2017 about his book, "If You Build It: A Memoir About Fathers, Fate and Field of Dreams." See that story here: https://bit.ly/2zKfUG1





TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "The Secret Life of Pets 2," $46.6 (new)

2. "Dark Phoenix," $32.8 (new)

3. "Aladdin," $24.6 ($232.5 total)

4. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," $15.4 ($78.5)

5. "Rocketman,"$13.8 ($50.3)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

Bruce Springsteen

He's been busy on Broadway, but with the release of "Western Stars" on Friday, Bruce Springsteen gets back to what he does best: making memorable music. His 19th studio album is his first (of originals) since 2012. At 69, he captures the rugged spirit of the American West and the wide open road.





NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story"

2. "Jinn"

3. "The 3rd Eye 2"

4. "Murder Mystery" (Friday)

5. "Marlon: Season 2" (Friday)

ON THE COVER



Summertime means children and adults can get wet at Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls. [Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo]



