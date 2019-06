You now have an additional place to find WAKR 1590. The Akron AM radio station is now simulcasting on the FM dial at 93.5.

WAKR, home to hosts Ray Horner, Jasen Sokol and Sam & Brad, will continue to carry news, talk and sports, including the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavaliers and Ohio State Buckeyes games.

The station said in a news release Thursday that for Indians fans, the FM signal will make it “much easier to hear the games at night.”