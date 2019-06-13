Josh Cribbs is back in action.

The former football star for the Cleveland Browns and Kent State Golden Flashes, will co-host a new talk show in the fall with his wife Maria.

“Cribbs in the CLE: Josh and Maria Live” will air weekday mornings at 9 a.m. on WOIO Channel 19, and at 7 p.m. on WUAB Channel 43, the stations announced Thursday. The show will debut on Sept. 9.

The half-hour program will "focus around Josh and Maria Cribbs as they discuss local and national headlines, relationship and parenting topics, health and fitness, entertainment headlines, and lifestyle points of interest for Northeast Ohio,” the stations said in a news release.

“We’re excited to be a part of WOIO and WUAB’s fall lineup,” Josh Cribbs said in the release. “And we’re ready to take on the challenge and commitment to make the show a winner.”

“Josh and Maria Cribbs are a hometown couple that have name recognition,” WOIO/WUAB Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader said in the release. “But once you get to know them, you realize how fun, down to earth, and relatable they are."

Josh, a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver-kick returner, played for the Browns from 2005 to 2012, and later for the Jets, Colts and Raiders. He has been a contributor to “Tailgate 19,” the Browns’ pre-game show on WOIO.

Maria is a “podcaster and blogger, personal fitness trainer, licensed esthetician and founder of Selfish Beauty,” according to the release.

The couple met at Kent State University and married in 2002. They have two children.

