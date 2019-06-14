Events

Calvary Temple: 3045 Albrecht Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Sunday. The singing Murphy Family will be ministering in song.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. 10:39 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Michael Jackson of Love Center Interdenominational Church, Cleveland. Also, 7:09 p.m. June 26, Pre-Founders Day Service with the Rev. William Bridges of Higher Ground Ministries.

First Congregational U.C.C.: 4022 State Route 44, Rootstown. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Old Fashioned Strawberry Festival. Food, entertainment, games and gift basket drawings.

Greater New Fellowship Baptist Church: Helen Arnold Community Learning Center, 450 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 11 a.m. June 23. Third Annual Women in Hats with guest speaker Flora Dees.

Green Valley United Methodist Church: 620 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Green. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Annual rummage sale. A presale will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday jun 19 with a $5 entry fee. All proceeds go to mission. 330-896-4357 or www.greenvalleyumc.com.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Dare to Love More” Food & Resources Pantry June 22; 6 p.m. “Who Is My Neighbor” Dialogues on the Refugee Crisis, Wednesdays through July 24; June 21, 150th Anniversary Swing Celebration. www.holytrinityakron.org.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church: 180 Edward Ave., Akron. Saturday and Sunday. Cheesecakes for Father’s Day. For cost and pick up arrangements, call M. Ruffin at 330-376-0096 or M. Duncan at 330-690-2412.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 11 a.m. June 23. Mass of celebrating the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. A pizza reception follows. 330-896-2345.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church: 1034 Brown St., Akron. 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Free community dinner.

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment; 7 p.m. June 21, 85th Annual Women’s Day with guest speaker the Rev. Sheree Winn, pastor of Phillips Chapel C.M.E. Church, Akron. 330-864-3060.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Huge sale with furniture, décor items, clothes and more.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 p.m. Sunday. Third Sunday Dinner, a free community dinner that encourages food and fellowship with church members and the local community. 330-836-2226 or www.westminsterakron.com.

Performances

Mt. Olive Baptist Church: 1403 13th St. SE, Canton. 4 p.m. Sunday. Father’s Day Musical with Boot & the Boys. Also featuring the Singing Wonders, Lil Unity, the Newport Christianaires, the Gethsemane Baptist Church Male Chorus, and emcee Gerald Johnson. $10. 330-453-8197.

Vacation Bible School

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro. 6:15-8:45 p.m. July 15-18. Vacation Bible School – ROAR. K-5 program and Grades 6-8 program. For more information and registration, go to www.marlboro-chapel.com.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries Outreach Center: 421 W. Thornton St., Akron. 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vacation Bible School. Ages 3-17.

Messiah Lutheran Church: 4700 S. Main St., Akron. 6-8 p.m. July 15-19. Vacation Bible School – To Mars and Beyond. For more information and to register, call 330-644-5766 or go to www.messiahlutheran.cc.

Real Hope Church: 7641 Wales NW, North Canton. 3-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Vacation Bible School - Rolling River Rampage. Crafts, songs, games and Bible stories. Pre-K through Grade 6. Free. Registration, 330-499-6971 or www.Realhopejackson.com.

The deadline for Religion Notes is noon Tuesday. Items must be in writing. Please fax information to 330-996-3033, email information and related photos to religion@thebeaconjournal.com or send it to Religion, Akron Beacon Journal, 44 E. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44309.