The mouse could roar — again — when the Walt Disney Co. launches its Disney+ streaming service in November.

Disney wants to dominate entertainment across every screen now and in the future, home or mobile, in the world of streaming, a medium that is still growing, according to statistics from GlobalWebIndex, a marketing research firm specializing in technology that operates in 45 countries.

“Disney is entering the fray at a very popular time right now,” said Virna Sekuj, senior insights analyst for the firm.

In other words, the sky is the limit as online TV in its various forms comprises just 35 percent of daily television viewing. What does this mean for an audience?

“If I step back from what I do on a day-to-day basis and look at it from a consumer standpoint, I think there's a lot of fantastic options,” said David Di Lorenzo, president of Kabillion, a video-on-demand service for children that can be accessed through various streaming devices.

The breadth of Disney’s offerings will be massive, between its own library and that of 20th Century Fox, which it recently acquired in a $70 billion-plus deal. It puts name brands such as “Star Wars,” Pixar, Marvel, "Indiana Jones" and “The Simpsons” under one umbrella.

Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12, costing $7 per month — less than half of Netflix’s premium plan — with 7,500 television episodes and more than 500 movies, including Disney classics the studio has treated with meticulous care over the years.

It will produce original TV series based on "Star Wars" (“The Mandalorian”) and Marvel (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki”) along with others.

There is plenty there to make families, geeks and nerds happy, while rattling others.

Many in the entertainment industry looked sideways at streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Video and especially Netflix when they started producing original content. It turns out they were prescient. The niche that studios had carved for themselves could not last forever.

When content producers' wares are being used by others for profit, they eventually find a way to capitalize. The current situation is similar to what happened when cable TV took off, and soon every major network was buying up multiple networks. Disney+ is essentially eliminating the middleman across the board.

One-stop viewing?

Then consider Disney’s other assets, such as ESPN and Hulu. Disney+ is a significant leap for the company, but not its first foray into the streaming game. That came with ESPN+, a $5.99-per-month service that provides access to a smorgasbord of live sports events, which launched in April of last year. It has amassed 2 million subscribers.

With the 20th Century Fox acquisition, which closed in March, came that company’s share in Hulu, making Disney the majority owner. Disney also bought out AT&T’s stake in Hulu, and recently struck a deal with Comcast (owner of NBCUniversal) to eventually buy out that company's share.

Projecting the future of Hulu is fascinating. Much like Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures did for the Walt Disney Studios from the mid-1980s through the 2000s, it could serve as a streaming platform for some other content in its library.

“Hulu does give them a place for some of the Fox stuff possibly, and the Touchstone libraries,” Di Lorenzo said. “There are some gems within that space also. Hulu allows them an outlet for sort of what I call maybe not as family-friendly.”

However, Hulu isn’t just a streaming service. It’s also a provider of live television. How attractive will a bundle be that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu Live TV at a discounted rate?

Netflix blazed the trail, but are content providers preparing to lead the way and potentially reap the benefits? GlobalWebIndex data shows room for more competitors.

Comcast isn’t getting out of the streaming business. Plans exist for its own standalone service, and it has a network (NBC) and a movie studio (Universal) at its disposal.

AT&T, which bought Time Warner’s intellectual properties last year in an acquisition made contentious by the government’s attempt to stifle it, owns Warner Bros. Studios, along with DC Comics, TNT, TBS, HBO and Cinemax among other assets. Couple that with ownership of DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-Verse, and AT&T is in a situation similar to Disney’s. Yes, it also plans to launch a standalone streaming service.

Still in game

Should Netflix keep an eye on Disney and future entries? It’s good business sense to do so, but given that 40 percent of its current viewership comes from shows it licenses from others — “Friends” and “The Office” represent two of the big guns — it needs to gird for the future, which includes the probable loss of those programs, according to reports.

And a recent survey by Streaming Observer/Media Analytics suggests Netflix, the primary slayer of video rental giant Blockbuster, could take a hit.

“With just under 14.5 percent of subscribers indicating they might leave the service, that represents nearly 9 million customers. That represents $116.9 million a month of potential lost revenue for Netflix,” according to the survey.

Di Lorenzo said the streaming behemoth could bleed customers in search of more family-friendly content, but he believes Netflix is too big to fail.

“If Netflix wasn't on the pace of creating all these new shows, I'd agree, but I think they've done a really good job of producing content,” he said. “Yes, they're going to have some struggles. They're going to lose ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and a bunch of other stuff through the Disney pipeline and that's not going to be good for them.”

Sekuj said room exists for more competition.

“At some point, we will reach a saturation point,” she said, “but I don't think we're at that stage yet.”

