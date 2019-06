CLASSICAL

Oberlin Baroque Performance Institute Faculty Recital: Thomas Meglioranza, baritone & David Breitman, fortepiano: 2 p.m. Thursday, Kulas Recital Hall, Oberlin Conservatory, 43 South Professor St, Oberlin. Robert Schumann’s Dichterliebe. 1829 fortepiano by Anton Zierer, Vienna. Free.

Oberlin Baroque Performance Institute Faculty Concert: 8 p.m. Friday, Kulas Recital Hall, Oberlin Conservatory, 43 South Professor St, Oberlin. Performers and program to be announced. Tickets: $10. For reservations, call 440-775-8044. Also: Oberlin Baroque Performance Institute Chamber Ensembles: 2 p.m. Saturday. Performers and program to be announced. Free.

Oberlin Sonic Arts Workshop Participant Recital. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Clonick Hall, Kohl Building, Oberlin Conservatory, Oberlin. Performers & program to be announced. Free.