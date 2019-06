COMEDY

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Kevin Downey Jr., 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or www.ticketor.com/funnystop.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Alonzo Bodden, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; Chris Franjola, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com or 216-241-7425.

Improv: Ali Siddiq, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sugar Warehouse, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland Flats. $8 and up. 216-696-4677.

Randy Rainbow: 8 p.m. Saturday, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $39-$59. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.