ETC

The Friends of the Lake Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Community Library, 565 Market Ave. SW, Uniontown. For more information, go to www.lakelibraryfriends.info.

Friends of Massillon Public Library Summer Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Massillon Public Library book garage, across the street from the library, Lincoln Way and Second Street SE. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 301 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Children’s Summer Reading Club - Space Stuff!: 2 p.m. Thursday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Kids, come and learn about Space Stuff, and if it could possibly land on Earth. From meteors, black holes, and quasars to asteroids, meteorites, and celestial objects. Free. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

The Astronomy Club of Akron: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Akron-Summit Public Library, Main branch, 60 S. High St., Akron. NASA Astronaut Mike Foreman will discuss what it’s like to fly on a NASA space shuttle. For more information, go to www.acaoh.org/pdf/2019-06-20 APL-NASA Event.pdf.

Meet the Author with Tim Carroll: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St. Tim Carroll will discuss his book “World War II Akron”. For more information, call 330-343-6123.

Riverfront Readers Book Club: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. This month’s books is “Hidden Figures” by Morgot Lee Shetterly. 330-928-2117.

Summer Solstice Sip and Stamp: 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Bring your own wine and snacks and make 3 cards and a special project. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 330-971-8425 or 330-971-8225.

An Evening with Matt McCarthy: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Matt McCarthy will speak about his latest book, “Superbugs: The Race to Stop and Epidemic”. To register, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Stark County Civil War Roundtable: 7 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church, 3088n State St. NW, Greentown. Edward Beers will present a first person portrayal of General Robert E. Lee. There will be a “pot luck” dinner at the meeting. Non-member meeting fee is $4.

Senseploration: 2 p.m. Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. A variety of activities that engage the senses. 330-928-2117.

Falls Downtown Fridays presents Craft Mart: 5-10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls. Local artisans will showcase their goods. Featuring local music, retail, craft beer, food, and family-friendly activities. For more information, go to http://craftymart.org/.

Summer Solstice Family Pool Party: 5-9 p.m. Friday at Memorial Pool, 421 E. Homestead St., Medina. Games, prizes, food and fun. $10 per MCRC member family, $15 per non-member family. To register, go to www.medinarec.org.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

McKinley Museum 18th Annual Classic Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Live entertainment, refreshments, and door prizes. For more information, call Chris at 330-455-7043.

The Toyhio Toy Show: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Metroplex Expo Center, 1620 Motor Inn Drive, Girard. Featuring 163 tables of vintage to modern toys, collectibles, pop vinyls, video games, and more. Admission is $3. For more information, go to www.toyhiotoyshow.com.

Jeff Nicholas - Cartoonist: noon to 1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 5 and up can enjoy Jeff’s cartoon character sidekicks and original stories that encourage reading, writing, and drawing. Tickets are required ans are available beginning June 15. 330-928-2117.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

16th Annual Buckeye Martinfest: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at North Reservoir Boat Launch Ramp, 803 State Mill Road, Akron. Feed the Martins, hold and see the birds banded, see baby Martins in the net, and more.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Tween Time Summer Reading Club - A Universe of Stories: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Grades 4-8. Take part in a Rigid Tower Building Challenge. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Buckeye Road Nationality ReUnion Picnic: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Hungarian Cultural Center of Northeast Ohio, 12027 Abbot Road, Hiram. Food, music and dancing. $6 admission. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/groups/364291760410532/.

Dax Shepard “Armchair Expert”: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $45-$99. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Theater Camp: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 24-28 at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Ages 7-13. Learn about props, cooperation, concentration and creativity on stage and building self confidence. For more information and to registration, call 330-971-8425 or 330-971-8225.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

A New Beginning - Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, 330-745-6239.



