NIGHTSPOTS

Akron

Barmacy Bar & Grill: Open jam at 7:30 Thursday at 804 W. Market St.

D’Agnese's Trattoria and Café: John Wood and Dutch play at 6 Thursday at 566 White Pond Drive.

Eagles No. 555: Bud Grabbe and the Roadrunners jam session at 7:30 Tuesday at 89 E. Waterloo Road.

The Getaway Pub: The NightWork Band plays at 8 at 1462 N. Portage Path.

Ingy’s Piano Bar at Tear-Ez: Audience participation at 6 Sunday at 358 S. Main St.

New Era Restaurant: Gary Parker Band, 7 Monday at 10 Massillon Road.

North

Domenic’s Pub: DD and the Knockers plays at 8:30 Saturday at 2467 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

West

The Houston Pub: Tom Ball open mic at 6:30 Tuesday at 3069 Houston Road, Norton.

Cleveland Area

Wilbert's Food & Music: Tas Cru & the Tortured Souls at 8 Thursday; Brody Buster's One Man Band at 5:30 Friday; The Aquaducks at 9:30 Friday; Ryan Hollander at 2 Saturday; Mudhouse Gang at 6:30 Saturday; Ryan Hollander at 4 Sunday; Eli Elkus at 5:30 Monday; Jessica Lynn at 9 Tuesday at 812 Huron Road East, Cleveland.