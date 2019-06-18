THURSDAY

Good Gardens – Everything Herbs: Learn how to grow, harvest and use herbs, 6-7:30 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Campfire Kickoff: Join a naturalist for a hike followed by a campfire to kick off the summer season, 8-9:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Big Bend Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Veteran Community Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 1714 Schneider St. NE, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Summer Solstice Night Hike: Enjoy a hike on the shortest night of the year, 9-10:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Twinsburg Ledges Area, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Brandywine Falls Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 8176 Brandywine Road, Sagamore Hills. Hike leader Colleen Carpinello. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

West Branch State Park/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at West Boat Ramp parking lot, 6940 Cable Line Road, Ravenna. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

SATURDAY

Snakes in the Wild: Join a naturalist to learn about Ohio’s native snakes, how to identify them and where to find them in the wild, 9-10:30 a.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Family Bike Ride: Enjoy a ride on the Towpath Trail at a moderate pace with a naturalist, 1-3 p.m. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Helmets required. 330-865-8065.

Salamanders of SMP: Discover the importance of salamanders in Summit Metro Parks, 1-3 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center. 330-865-8065.

Mill Creek Park, Youngstown Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Gorge Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Horseshoe Pond Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2075 Major Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Jim Welling. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Pounded Flowers Workshop: Join the Medina County Herb Society for a make-it and take-it class, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road, Sharon Center. www.medinacountyparks.com.

South Chagrin Metro Park/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at Shelterhouse Parking Lot off Hawthorm Parkway. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Nimisila Reservoir Kayak: Paddle a portion of Nimisila Reservoir with a certified instructor and a naturalist to learn paddle strokes, safety and see wildlife around the water, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Tie-Dye Flags & Campfire: Learn some flag history and tie-die your own flag by the campfire, 7-8 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Manchester Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 2740 Manchester Road, Akron. Hike leader Dean Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Natural Discoveries Hiking Series - Dragonflies: Explore ponds and wetlands in search of dragonflies, 3-4 p.m. Letha House Park West, 5800 Richman Road, Spencer. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Goodyear Heights Metro Park Ice Cream Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 2077 Newton St., Akron. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Native American Skills Camp: Ages 7-10 enjoy this two-day summer adventure with fun, hands-on experiences, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. $20 per child. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Hinckley Reservation Spillway Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1822 East Drive, Hinckley. Hike leader Colleen Carpinello. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Fry Family Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2533 Farber St. SE, Magnolia. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

O’Neil Woods History: Hike with a naturalist to learn the history of O’Neil Woods Metro Park, 3-5 p.m. O’Neil Woods Metro Park, Trail Lot, 2550 Martin Road, Bath. 330-865-8065.

Hudson Plaza Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 134 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Lake Avenue Trailhead Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 135 Lake Ave. NW., Massillon. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

Boston Store Hike Blue Hen Falls/Buckeye Trail: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 1550 Boston Mills Road, Peninsula. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

McKinley Monument Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

Hunt Farm/Szalay’s Riverview Hike: Cuyahoga Falls Strollers will meet at 9:15 a.m. Meet at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-971-8425.

WEDNESDAY

Kids’ Fishing: Ages 15 and younger will learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Little Turtle Pond, 10 a.m. to noon. Firestone Metro Park, Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Weekday Walkers: Hike quarry trail, with stops along the way to discover nature and history, 10-11:30 a.m. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 330-865-8065.

Meet Me In The Garden: Join the Master Gardeners of Summit County to learn about newly created public landscapes in the Akron/Cleveland area, 7-8:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Canal Fulton Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 125 Tuscarawas Ave., Canal Fulton. Hike leader Mary Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Petros Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 3519 Perry Dr. SW, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.