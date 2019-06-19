Val Renner



Val Renner is the associate director of programming at the Akron Civic Theatre. She is a graduate of Tallmadge High School and the University of Akron. She and her husband, Todd, have three children and live in Cuyahoga Falls.

North Hill origins

I was born in North Hill, part of the huge Italian families down there. It was a great era. I was fortunate to have many of my aunts, uncles and cousins around me. I have three sisters and we’re all still in the area.

Idea woman



I get paid to make ideas come to life. I oversee all of the in-house produced shows. Part of my job is to dream up programming. I developed the Akron Craft Beer Festival, help out with the Millennial Theater Project and oversee the All-City Musical. One of my biggest projects is the annual Masque of the Red Death in October.

All-City Musical

I want people to have a place in Akron where they can go and experience some really great events and be proud of their community. For the All-City Musical, we have nearly 20 high schools involved. We’re giving opportunities to young artists in our community to have a safe landing place, to feel accepted and showcase their talent.

Chocolate

When I went to Akron U. years ago, there used to be a chocolate festival. As a young college girl, chocolate was one of my best friends. As a student, if you volunteered for the festival, you were paid in chocolate. It was great. For years I was thinking, I need to bring a chocolate festival to Akron.

Wine and cheese

Lisa Martinez, our development director, who has a love of wine, said, "You want to have a chocolate festival? Maybe you should pair it with something?" So I thought, what pairs the best with chocolate — wine and cheese! Oh my God, there it is. She said, "What are you going to name it?" I said, "Wine, Cheese and Chocolate, Darling." [The event has sold out the past two years]

Celebrity encounters

One of my favorite people I have ever worked with was B.B. King. He was an amazing human, very giving, very kind. I loved him. [In 2013, after the backstage catering ran out, Renner made a mad dash to the grocery store for post-show food, which she delivered to King's tour bus.] He was all dressed up, a beautiful suit. He asked me to sit down. "Tell me about yourself," he said. I said, "Well, I’m Italian. I make a killer meatball." He said, "Let me tell you about my best friend, Luciano Pavarotti. He is the most wonderful man. My other friend Lionel Richie and I go to Italy all the time to visit him."

Weird Al and Alice



Sometimes it breaks the magic when you meet a performer that you’ve idolized. Sometimes when you meet them in person, you’re totally surprised by how incredibly nice they are, or how incredibly aloof they can be. Weird Al Yankovic is so shy and so quiet and nice. Alice Cooper is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.

Faves & Raves

Breakfast: I’m a foodie. I love to have breakfast at First Watch in Cuyahoga Falls.

Lunch: Being downtown, Howard and I do lunch a lot at The Lockview. I like feeling like Norm on "Cheers." When we walk in, I don’t even say what I want. They bring me a glass of iced tea and extra lemons. That’s what living in a town like Akron is like.

Dinner: I love to have dinner at D’Agnese's in Fairlawn. I know Joe [Gallagher], and he is an amazing chef. I’m Italian. For an Italian girl to love an Italian restaurant is really something. We really know.

— Clint O'Connor