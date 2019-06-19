Sarah's Vineyard celebrates summer with the Solstice Festival. Blu has an international weekend

So it’s been a bit moist outside lately, which encourages many folks to just stay home. That’s cool. Torrential downpours and flash flooding definitely make the concept of binge-watching (insert favorite/popular show here) while wearing a comfy sweater and gently sipping from the cup of hot tea or coffee you're holding with both hands very appealing.

But Friday is the first day of summer, dang it. And if you want to get out and do something (as of this writing, Friday should be sunny and clear, while Saturday and Sunday will have scattered thunderstorms, natch), Sarah’s Vineyard has got you covered.

This weekend is the local wine maker's 17th annual Summer Solstice Festival featuring a bunch of local (and a dash of national) artists, along with a bunch of stuff to purchase and a gaggle of food trucks and some Boy Scouts.

The fun begins Friday with veteran blues chaps the Little Steve-O Duo playing for three hours followed by Nashville quartet Redhead Express. As the name suggests, the band of singing and playing sisters — Kendra (lead singer/songwriter/guitarist), LaRae (banjos, dobro), Alisa (fiddle, mandolin) and Meghan Walker (bass) — are all redheads and their music is a mix of country, folk, pop, southern rock, mountain and Americana.

They are largely an acoustic group with a dash of electricity and, as with all good family bands, their voices blend as if they’d been singing together all their lives (you know, because they have). They have a couple of cover CDs, highlighting their eclectic tastes, including versions of Pharrell’s global hit “Happy,” John Prine’s oft-covered “Angel of Montgomery” and Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” along with their debut collection of country-infused originals, “Remember Your Roots.” They are also in the process of rebranding with a new and less-descriptive band moniker: Paper Dolls.

On the solstice, aka Saturday, beginning at noon, local folk legend Alex Bevan will do his thing, followed by the Alan Greene Band at 4 p.m. The second day will close with veteran Chicago bluesman Biscuit Miller & the Mix, whose funky blues provides a perfect opportunity for you to break out your most awkward and surely awesome “like-no-one’s-watching” drunk dance moves.

Sunday opens at noon with the Wallens, an Indiana duo featuring singer Molly Wallen and singer-guitarist Brian Keith Wallen). The festival will close with local funk party band Get on UP! from 3:15 to 6 p.m.

Jazz and funk



This year, the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra is celebrating 35 years of swinging, jamming and keeping the big-band sound alive, performing hits from the past as well as new pieces. This Friday at Nighttown is the first concert of the season, and the band will announce all the stuff they have lined up for their big 3-5.

Local singer Evelyn Wright will be on hand as the band plays previews of the upcoming season and a few tunes by artistic director Paul Ferguson.

If you ever get the chance to see the orchestra at BLU Jazz+ in downtown Akron, go for it, because it is a true, big ol’ band and the sound and artistry fills the room. It’s fun.

Speaking of BLU, the club has a couple of international traveling artists gracing its stage this weekend. On Friday, Madrid-based, Korean-American violinist Maureen Choi and her quartet will take the bandstand. (Tickets: $18-$20. 47 E. Market St., Akron. blujazzakron.com.)

Choi’s quartet is celebrating the recent release of her third album, “Theia,” which was inspired by her time in Spain, and her considerable chops and way with a dramatic melody are all on display. If you can’t get enough Spanish-flavored violin and want to double dip, Choi is also playing the Bop Stop in Cleveland on Thursday night.

On Saturday night, BLU welcomes, for the first time, Ghanaian-born, American-based percussionist and composer Paa Kow — wait, did your Western eyes and brain just default to “Ka-Pow?” It’s OK. Mine did, too. But it’s actually pronounced "Pah-Ko."

Anyway, Kow, a native of Enyan Denkyira in Ghana, plays a one-of-a-kind drum set he had custom built from the trunks of African trees. He and his octet work an “Afro-fusion” style that encompasses the bouncy grooves of African Highlife along with jazz, funk and older-school R&B, often in the same song.

His third album, “Cookpot” from 2017, is a, well, musical cookpot, filled with varying styles and rhythms but all rooted in Africa.

A few tunes have vocals, all have improvisation, interlocking guitar-licks and tight horn charts that recall '70s bands such as Tower of Power and Mandrill. Add the thick, uplifting head-nodding and toe-tapping grooves, and some catchy melodies, and it should be a musically uplifting and internationally funky evening.

