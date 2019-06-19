If the third film in your franchise was a perfect, poignant, certified send-off, what does that make No. 4? An add-on money-grab? Heck yeah.

Fortunately, the folks at Pixar care too much about the beloved "Toy Story" characters to completely mail it in. And although “Toy Story 4” lacks the levels of wit and charm of its predecessors, it does have its winning moments.

Following an introductory flashback to when Woody had said goodbye to his special gal-pal, Bo Peep, nine years earlier, we pick up where we left off in “Toy Story 3.” The toys' longtime owner Andy is off at college and Woody, Buzz and the gang are now living with pre-schooler Bonnie.

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) is no longer the favorite, and sometimes gets left on the closet floor with the other neglected toys. He does, however, make it his life’s mission to keep Bonnie happy and to protect her new favorite play thing, a fragile, handmade, re-purposed spork she calls Forky (Tony Hale).

When Bonnie and her parents take a road trip and Forky runs away, Woody goes after him and gets tangled up with lost toys, carnival prizes, and some weirdos at the Second Chance antique store.

The bad news: a conniving Gabby Gabby doll (Christina Hendricks) and a collection of creepy ventriloquist’s dummies have shady ulterior plans for Woody. The good news: Woody finds Bo Peep (Annie Potts), and she has evolved into a fearless fighter.

This is primarily a Woody movie. The other toys are largely left in the background, although Buzz (Tim Allen) manages to get in on the action in the end. The longtime voices of Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn and John Ratzenberger return as Jessie, Rex and Hamm, though they are seldom seen. (The late Don Rickles is briefly heard in archival clips as Mr. Potato Head.)

We also meet several new characters, including ’80s-throwback Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki), and, for comic relief, Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), “Canada’s greatest stuntman.” There’s even a mini Key and Peele reunion as two stuffed animals, with Keegan-Michael Key voicing Ducky, and Jordan Peele as Bunny.

Pixar made the effort to inject a more diverse cast of toys this time, and to put a female at the forefront as Bo Peep turns out to be the bravest of the bunch. Director Josh Cooley and screenwriters Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom, also wanted to pull at our heartstrings with some teary-eyed farewells.

Stanton has had a hand in all of the “Toy Story” films, so he knows better than anyone that they are hard acts to follow. The original, a great comedy-adventure, was the first computer-generated animated feature film ever when it debuted in 1995. No. 2 was also a smash in 1999, followed by the aforementioned wonderfulness of No. 3 in 2010.

The script is not quite up to those previous standards, but it does take time to consider lost toys, broken toys, toys without kids to play with. Like all of us, toys just want to be loved.

