Rob Ward is hoping for a breakthrough moment Friday night when he appears on Kevin Hart’s “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central.

It beats fighting flames.

The Cleveland-based comedian graduated from the University of Akron’s Firefighter Academy two years ago and was preparing to go to work for the Lakemore Fire Department when the comedy road called.

“Comedy was my dream, but it just wasn’t paying the bills,” said Ward.

“Firefighter was my backup plan and I had a family to take care of. But as soon as I got hired in Lakemore, I was offered the opportunity to go on tour as the opening act for Benji Brown.”

Ward has been on the road for the past year and a half as part of the “Act Crazy if You Want To” tour. He took time out last June to audition for Hart’s show.

In “Hart of the City,” now in its third season, Kevin Hart travels to different cities across America looking for the best comedians. The Cleveland episode airs at 11:30 p.m. Friday on Comedy Central.

Eighty comedians from Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Columbus tried out. Only three were chosen: Ward, Mike Polk Jr. and Nelsin Davis. Two months later, they were called back to shoot stand-up segments at Cleveland’s Take 5 club.

“For the show, we taped a 12-minute routine," said Ward. "I believe they are going to show five to seven minutes.”

Ward, 33, and his wife, Aris, who is from Akron, have two daughters. He started out performing in bars and eventually graduated to playing clubs. He said his first official gig was at the Funny Stop Comedy Club in Cuyahoga Falls in 2010. He was there again last month, opening for Kevin Farley.

He describes his comedy style as sarcastic storytelling. “I talk a lot about my marriage, my children. I poke a lot of fun at myself.”

He has yet to see the “Hart of the City” tape. The show opened its third season last week. This year features 24 comedians from eight cities. Two episodes air Friday: New Orleans at 11 p.m.; Cleveland at 11:30.

Ward, Polk and Davis will be on hand for a free watch party Friday night at Pickwick & Frolic in Cleveland (2035 E. Fourth St.). The doors open at 10.

“I’m nervous. I was a little heavy during that set from being out on tour, drinking and eating late,” said Ward.

“I’m better now. I’ve started working out.”

Clint O’Connor covers pop culture. He can be reached at 330-996-3582 or coconnor@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @ClintOMovies.