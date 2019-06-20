Gates Mills Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Throughout the day, attendees can browse through vendor displays featuring gardening-related items for sale. Tour-only tickets cost $30. For more information, go to www.TheGatesMillsGardenClub.com.

Summit County Beekeepers’ Association Pollinator Palooza: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Richfield Heritage Preserve, Gund Hall, 4374 Broadview Road, Richfield. Interactive tables, children's activities, raffles, honey tasting and more. For more information, go to www.summitbeekeepers.com.

Brew Bee Fest: 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Rm. 727 Gastropub, 231 Darrow Road, Akron. Featuring local vendors. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to Solis Agro Flower Farm for the purchase of a new beehive.

Master Gardeners of Summit County Tour of Gardens: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29. Six gardens featured on the general tour, Posie Shoppe with garden items and Master Gardener-grown plants. $20; patron $75-$100. www.summitmastergardeners.org/.