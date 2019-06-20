OPENING FRIDAY

"Anna”:

(R) Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins. 1 hour, 59 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10

"Child’s Play”:

(R) A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. 1 hour, 30 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Hickory Ridge, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10, Magic City Drive-In, Midway Twin Drive-In

"The Command”: C+

(PG-13) The 2000 K-141 Kursk submarine disaster and the governmental negligence that followed. 1 hour, 57 minutes.

Tower City

"Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel”: B+

(NR) A team of nice Jewish baseball players takes on the world. 1 hour, 27 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"The Last Black Man In San Francisco”: A

(R) A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind. 2 hours, 1 minute.

Cedar Lee

"Nightmare Cinema”: B

(R) Five strangers converge at a haunted movie theater owned by the projectionist (Mickey Rourke). Once inside, the audience members witness a series of screenings that shows them their deepest fears and darkest secrets. 1 hour, 59 minutes.

Tower City

"Pavarotti”: B

(PG-13) A look at the life and work of opera legend Luciano Pavarotti. 1 hour, 54 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"Toy Story 4”: B

(G) When a new toy called Forky joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. 1 hour, 40 minutes.

Carnation Cinema, Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Great Oak Cinema, Hickory Ridge, Highland Theatre, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Linda Theatre, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10, Blue Sky Drive-In, Magic City Drive-In, Midway Twin Drive-In