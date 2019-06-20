ALSO SHOWING

Akron-Summit County Main Library: (Auditorium, 60 S. High St., Akron; 330-643-9015) “BulBul”, 4 p.m. Friday. Free. “Incredibles 2”, 1 p.m. Thursday. Jun 20 Free.

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “The Souvenir”, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday; “The Dead Don’t Die”, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Friday, 2:15, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 11:45 a.m., 2 and 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; “The Shining”, 9 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Capitol Theatre:(1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Penguins of Madagascar”, 10 a.m. Wednesday. $1. Happy Hour Classic Film: “Dr. Strangelove or How I learned to Stop Worrying and Love The Bomb”, 7 p.m. Wednesday. $10.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Penguins of Madagascar”, 10 a.m. Wednesday. $1. Met Summer Encore: “La Moheme”, 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “STIV”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday; “Shoot The Moon”, 8:25 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday; “War and Peace, Part IV: Pierre Bezukhov”, 9:25 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Sunday; “Vagabond”, 5 p.m Saturday; “What Ever Happened To Baby Jane”, 7:05 p.m. Saturday, 8:45 p.m. Sunday; “Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte”, 9:40 p.m. Saturday, 6:15 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Exchange House: (760 Elma St., Akron) “BulBul”, 6 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Flicks on the Falls: (Falls River Square Auditorium, Cuyahoga Falls; www.cityofcf.com/activity/flicks-falls) “The Wizard of Oz”, begins at dark, Thursday. Free.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) 80th Anniversary “The Wizard of Oz”, 7:30 p.m. Friday. $10. 2019 Summer Kids Movie Series presents “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature”, 1 p.m. Monday. $1. 2019 Sensory Cinema Films presents “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature”, 6:30 p.m. Monday. $1.

”Forrest Gump” 25th Anniversary: 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the following cinemas: Hudson 10; Montrose 12, Akron; Tinseltown USA, Jackson Township; Cinemark 15 Macedonia; Valley View 24; Movies 10, Wooster; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. Check cinema listings for ticket price.