Paws & Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 303, Green. https://pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet People, 116 W. Streetsboro Road, Suite 1, Hudson. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org.

Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at AVE MKT in the Cute Little Cake Shop, 15131 Pearl Road, Strongsville. https://www.facebook.com/events/802346943467459/.

Rascal Unit Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Road, Wooster. Space is limited. For more information or registration, go to www.wchs.org/sites/default/files/2019 Rascal Unit Pricing.pdf.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Adopt Them: The June 29 event is postponed to Aug. 31 due to flooding. Melanie Lake, 2881 Canton Road, Springfield Township. Pet rescue craft and vendor fair hosted by WolfSpirits Rescue and Melanie Lake. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/576781866122142/.