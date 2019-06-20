POPULAR

THURSDAY

Thursday Night Music Club presents Zack Freidhof: 5 p.m. Hale Farm & Village, www.halefarm.org.

Live Music at the Still House presents Stan Miller: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Tim Hunt: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Engelbert Humperdinck: 7 p.m., $32-50-$85. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

SonReal: 7 p.m., $17. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

gnash: doors open 7 p.m., with Anna Clendening and Suitcase Runaway, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Eric Roberson: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Darrell Scott: 8 p.m., $27. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Coco Montoya: 8 p.m., with Sam Hooper Group, $20-22. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

Rock the Lock presents Draw The Line: 7 p.m., with MDU. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

An Evening with Peabo Bryson: 7 and 9 p.m., $55-$105. The Tangier, www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

Vibrogroove: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Scott Paris: 7 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

The HiFi’s EP Release Party: 8 p.m., with Fancy Legs. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Over the Rhine: 8 p.m., $30. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstate.com.

Live Music at the Still House presents Ryan Parkinson: 8 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents Cheeseburgers in Paradise: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

SoDown: doors open 8 p.m., with Bypass Circuit, Retox and Riio, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Erika Wennerstrom: 8 p.m., $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Medina Community Band: 8:30 p.m. Medina Uptown Park Square, www.medinacommunityband.org.

Herzog + Frontier Folk Nebraska: 9 p.m., $7-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

SATURDAY

Bury The Ashes: 6 p.m. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Summer Concert Series with GloryWay Quartet: 6 p.m., free. Maria Stanhope Park, www.sevilleareachamberofcommerce.com/events/.

An Evening with Peabo Bryson: 7 and 9 p.m., $55-$105. The Tangier, www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Feedback Acoustic: 7 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

B@B (Bands at the Baugh) presents The Shootouts with Marc Lee Shannon: 7 p.m., $10. Stambaugh Auditorium, www.stambaughauditorium.com.

The Doors of Chicago: 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jelly Roll: doors open at 7 p.m. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Mopi Dykk: 8 p.m., with Swell Tides, Teamonade and Bewarewolves. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Gary Lewis & The Playboys: 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Live Music at the Still House presents Jeff Tucker: 8 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Lucy Spraggan: doors open 8 p.m., with Mimi Arden and Rachel Shortt, $12.50 in advance, $17 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Will Varley: 8 p.m., with Ava Rowland, $13-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Agenda Band: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

SUNDAY

British Invasion Brunch with Nitebridge: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Last Call Band: 1 p.m. Eagles 555, www.graylamb.com/chap-akron.php.

Reggae Sunday with Jah Messenger: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Keyser Park Concert Series presents Funkology: 4:30 p.m., free. Keyser Barn, Keyser Park, www.cityofcf.com/activity/keyser-park-food-truck-frenzy-concert-series.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Jon & Sara: 5 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents Frank Amato & The Cleveland All-Stars: 5:30 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

Live Music at the Still House presents Little Steve-O Duo: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

The Technicolors: doors open 7 p.m., with Deal Casino and Kalaika, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Patti LaBelle: 7:30 p.m., starting at $72. MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

Juliana Hatfield: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Natural Velvet: 8 p.m., $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

TINY McAlpine: 6 p.m. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Alt Nation presents: Advanced Placement Tour featuring Bloxx: 6:30 p.m., with Hembree and Warbly Jets, $15. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Leela James: 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Dawes: doors open at 7 p.m. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

TUESDAY

Live Music at The Piazza presents Frank & Dean Show: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

The Mighty O.A.R.: 7 p.m. June 25, with American Authors, tickets start at $30. Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, www.ticketmaster.com.

Chon: 7:30 p.m., with DOMi + JD Beck, $20. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Joey Harkum: 8:30 p.m., $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Live Music at the Still House presents Jazzy JD: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Tiger Family Flow: 7 p.m. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Marc Lee Shannon: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Little Steve-O Duo: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Austin Walkin’ Cane: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Walking In Circles: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Car Seat Headrest: 7 p.m., with Naked Giants, $22. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Mir Fontane: 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jimmie Vaughan: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Mykal Rose featuring Sly & Robbie: doors open 8 p.m., with Outlaws I & I and DJ Packy Palley, $28-$30. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Dan Stuart: 8:30 p.m., with Tom Heyman, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.