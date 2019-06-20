HOT TICKET

Patti LaBelle



Where/When: MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: $72.50 and up. www.ticketmaster.com

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Toy Story 4"

2. "Anna"

3. "Pavarotti"

4. "Child's Play"

5. "Heading Home"

6. "Last Black Man in San Francisco"

QUICK TAKE

Adam Devine

Multitalented: Adam Devine is the everyman who's everywhere. You may know him from "Workaholics" on Comedy Central, or from "Mail Order Comedy" on YouTube, or as the "Manny" for a time on ABC's "Modern Family," or from the "Pitch Perfect" movies, in which he tussled with Rebel Wilson (which he also did in the feature film "Isn't It Romantic").

Stand-up guy: Now the actor-writer-producer gets his own special and returns to his stand-up roots with "Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives," now streaming on Netflix.

Devine comedy: Devine, 36, filmed the special at the Orpheum Theater in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and according to the channel, shares his takes on "the worst parts of growing up, including puberty, parental judgment and almost dying on his 21st birthday."

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Men in Black International," $28.5 (new)

2. "The Secret Life of Pets 2," $23.8 ($92 total)

3. "Aladdin," $16 ($263.4)

4. "Dark Phoenix," $9 ($51.7)

5. "Rocketman," $8.8 ($66)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

27th Akron-Canton Comic Con

The annual Akron-Canton Comic Con runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a cosplay contest at 2. There will be thousands of comic books and toys, along with comics creators, including Robert Kraus and Adam Fields. $5. Ages 6 and under, free. Chapparells Community Center, 2418 S. Arlington Road, Akron.

NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives"

2. "Big Kill"

3. "The Edge of Democracy"

4. "Mr. Iglesias" (Friday)

5. "Girls Incarcerated: Season 2" (Friday)

ON THE COVER



Kyla Burks, left, stars as Aida along with David Baldini as Radames and Julia Mullin as Amneris in the Akron All-City Musical "Aida," playing Friday and Saturday at the Akron Civic Theatre. [Chad Cochran]