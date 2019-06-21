A beloved R&B sextet with Akron roots that doesn’t always get its due from the mainstream will perform a “homecoming” concert Saturday at the Goodyear Theater.

Switch, which was founded in Akron and gestated in Mansfield, found success after leaving Northeast Ohio — a tune familiar to musical exports such as Chrissie Hynde, Devo and the Black Keys.

The group was founded in 1976 by Grand Rapids native Gregory Williams and featured fellow Michiganders and siblings Bobby and Tommy DeBarge along with Akronites Phillip Ingram (brother of singer James Ingram), Eddie Fluellen and Jody Sims.

Switch never quite achieved the crossover success of some of its peers, but every R&B and soul fan over 40 who ever made or was seduced by a slow jam tape knows it had to have at least one of the band’s most famous sexy ballads, “There’ll Never Be,” “I Call Your Name” and “Love Over and Over Again” — all immediately recognizable by the late Bobby DeBarge’s signature malleable falsetto ethereally floating over the band’s tight, lush harmony vocals and silky grooves.

On Saturday, Switch — featuring original members Williams, Ingram and Fluellen along with original session guitarist Michael McGloiry — will perform its hits at Goodyear Theater. It’s their first local show in eight years, celebrating Williams' recently released autobiography “Switch, DeBarge, Motown and Me,” and the band’s first single in decades, the harmony-laden ballad “I Love You More” (co-written by Akili Nickson and featuring his eerily DeBarge-like falsetto).

“People asked us: `When are you guys going to do a record?’ ” Ingram said during an interview at the Beacon Journal with Fluellen sitting next to him and Williams chiming in by phone.

“We’re always writing, so we just decided to put it out ourselves,” Ingram said.

Switch formed in Akron in December 1976 after Williams and the DeBarges band White Heat briefly signed to Maestro of Soul Barry White’s LOVE UNLIMITED label. White closed down the label, leaving the trio essentially stranded in Akron — where they met the 16-year-old Ingram and Fluellen, who were playing locally in Raw Soul. Williams enlisted the others to form the band and put together a demo tape without Bobby DeBarge, without having performed as a band and without an official name. Williams told the other members he and Sims were going to Los Angeles to secure a record deal with the new demo and sue Barry White, telling his new bandmates he’d have a deal within two weeks.

“I said, `Yeah, sure,’ ” Ingram said.

The lawsuit didn’t work out, but they fell into a classic “right time, right place” scenario while in the Motown offices, finding themselves on an elevator with Jermaine Jackson and his wife, Hazel. After the singer/producer got off at the fifth floor, it occurred to Williams and Sims that they should give their demo tape to Jackson, who was writing and producing for artists for the label at the time.

“Bear in mind, we only had one tape. We didn't have enough money to get more than two tapes when we left Ohio,” Williams said.

They rushed back on the elevator, headed back up to the fifth floor and caught Jackson in the parking garage looking for some music to play and they gave him the tape.

“He called within 24 hours and said this is great stuff we have to talk,” Williams said.

Jackson signed the band, and Williams called his bandmates with the news.

The band’s name was accidentally suggested by longtime Motown executive Suzanne DePasse after she saw the band members — who are all multi-instrumentalists — perform at a showcase.

“She said 'I’ve never seen so much switching in my life,’ and that’s how the name came about,” Ingram said.

In less than a year, Switch had gone from an idea and a demo into a band with a Top 40 album and top 10 R&B hit debut record that featured “There’ll Never Be.” The follow-up “Switch II” had the oft-sampled Williams-DeBarge written “I Call Your Name” and the uptempo funk workout “Best Beat In Town.” The band would release three more albums and have a few more charting songs including “You And I,” but their momentum was stunted. By the early 1980s, the mercurial DeBarge brothers' emotional and drug issues and their departure to write and produce for their siblings' band DeBarge derailed Switch. Bobby DeBarge died in 1995. But the group never officially disbanded.

“We just were ... kind of not working with each other,” Ingram said with a chuckle.

Switch’s reunion was jump-started when longtime radio morning show host Tom Joyner offered the band a spot on one his popular Sky Shows in Detroit in 2003.

“It was an opportunity more than anything,” Williams said.

“All of us had stayed in music and been doing different things and the relationships, the friendships, the brotherhood had maintained over the years — it was just the moment that it happened,” he said.

Switch was officially reactivated and began touring and playing again with Tommy DeBarge and Jody Sims — who are no longer touring with the group. In recent years, Switch has had a bit of a profile bump due in part to cable network TV One’s music series “Unsung,” which devoted an episode to the band. Additionally, the band members discovered a week ago that “Love Over and Over Again” is featured in the opening and closing of the recent iteration of “Shaft.”

For now, the reactivated Switch plans to keep playing and keep making music and would like to put together at least a strong EP of new songs to let fans know it's still got the groove.

“It works, fans tell us and even some of the band from our era that we play with, you guys sound the same. That’s a compliment,” Ingram said.