THURSDAY

Preschool Explorers: Ages 3-5 gather outside and enjoy nature, 10-11 a.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Hike By The Brook: Learn a little about the history of Pond Brook while hiking, 2-3:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Pond Brook Conservation Area, 3973 E. Aurora Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Cycling Makes Sense Fitness Ride: Take a nonaggressive ride and experience the park district’s multipurpose trails, 6:308 p.m. Buckeye Woods Park, 6335 Wedgewood Road, Medina. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Adele Durbin Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3300 Darrow Road, Stow. Hike leader is Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Vanderhoof Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 2445 Vanderhoof Road, Barberton. Hike leader is Colleen. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Petros Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 3519 Perry Drive SW, Perry Township. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

Boettler/Southgate Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 5300 Massillon Road, Green. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Fossils for Kids: Follow a naturalist while exploring a stream to hunt for fossils, 10-11:30 a.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Sidewalk Nature: Join a naturalist to examine the nature that can be found right under your feet, in the cracks of the sidewalk and amid the lawn, 4-5 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Moths of Liberty Park: Learn to use special lights to attract moths and observe their colors, shapes and patterns up close, 9-11 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Station Road Bridge Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 13513 Station Road, Brecksville. Hike leader is Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.





SATURDAY

Woodland Mushrooms: Join a naturalist on a leisurely hike in search of mushrooms, 9-11 a.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Summit Lake Kayak: Paddle Summit Lake to learn what historical treasures helped build this community, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 E. Crosier St., Akron. $15 per person. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Kendall Lake: Salt Run and Lake Trails Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Peninsula. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Goodyear Heights Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2077 Newton St., Akron. Hike leader Lester Phillips. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Plant This, Not That: Come find out what “Native” landscaping is all about, 2-4 p.m. Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road, Sharon Center. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Sagamore Creek Trail/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 15660 Alexander Road, Walton Hills. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

Hocking Hills State Park/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold an 8- or 15-mile hike at 11 a.m. Meet at Hocking Hills State Park Visitor Center. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding: A certified instructor and naturalist will guide you in the fast-growing water sport, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. $15 per person. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Dragonflies of Silver Creek: Learn about dragonflies and document them for the Ohio Dragonfly Survey, 2-4 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Big Oak Area, 5199 Medina Line Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

Sand Run Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. Hike leader is Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Sippo Lake Exploration Gateway Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 5710 12th St. NW, Perry Township. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Reptiles and Amphibians for Kids: Kids and their adult companions join a naturalist to learn about the crawling and slithering creatures found in parks, 1-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Plastic-Free July: Learn about why limiting plastic is important and take part in the growing movement to reduce plastic use, 6:30-8 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Tallmadge Meadows Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. Hike leader is Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

TUESDAY

Drop-In Nature Craft: Join a naturalist for nature-crafting fun, 1-2:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Campfire Cooking: Enjoy samples and learn new ways to cook on a campfire, 2-3:30 p.m F.A. Seiberling Nature Center, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Music By The Lake: A concert featuring the Metro Parks Ensemble, 7 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Oak Hill Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3901 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. Hike leader is Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

H&B at 303 Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. Hike leader is Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Firestone Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 4 p.m. Meet at 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Hike leader is Bruce Ahonen. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Firestone Metro Park Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 4 p.m. Meet at 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Hike leader is Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Silent Hike: A short, silent hike to focus on the senses to hear bird songs, smell wildflowers, and feel the earth underfoot, 9-10 a.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Woodland Mushrooms: Join a naturalist to hike the trail and discover which mushrooms are out this time of year, 10 a.m. to noon. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Botzum Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 2928 Riverview Road, Akron. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Canal Fulton Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 125 Tuscarawas St., Canal Fulton. Hike leader is Mary Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.