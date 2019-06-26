On the outskirts of Kent in a large, visually unassuming warehouse sits MadCap Brew Co. It's been around for a couple of years, so it's not exactly the new kid on the block, but it is different than many of the archly hip beer-making spots in the area, reports Beacon Journal Hot Spot aficionado Malcolm X Abram.

The company logo proudly declares "no masters, no snobs" and it's an apt slogan. The floor is industrial-grade concrete and there's no fancy wood bar. The environment inside the cavernous building, which holds the brewery and the tasting room/pub, is kind of a combination of the biggest neighborhood bar you've ever been in and a really old-school Chuck E. Cheese, minus the terrible pizza.

In the main room, there are a couple of large screens, and in a large room to the right are plenty of tables and benches for parties and gatherings, as well as mega-Jenga, cornhole and a leg lamp (it's still a major award). There is no kitchen, but it does have a basket full of takeout menus.

The really cool stuff lies in the room to the left of the entrance. MadCap has nearly 20 games, more than half of them pinball, along with skee-ball and a few video games. The pinball games cost 50 cents to $1 and there is a nice mix of fancy newer machines and some from the last century. To read more: https://bit.ly/2IHY1hv.

The place: MadCap Brew Co., 1422 Mogadore Road, Kent

Why you should go: Pinball, craft beer, no-frills atmosphere

Info: www.madcapbrewco.com