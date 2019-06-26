HOT TICKET

LeAnn Rimes



Where/When: Umstattd Performing Arts Hall in Canton, 8 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $46.50 and up. www.ticketmaster.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Yesterday"

2. "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am"

3. "The 16th Episode"





QUICK TAKE

Toni Morrison

In pieces: "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am," a new documentary about the acclaimed author and Lorain native opens Friday at the Cedar Lee Theatre.

Award-winner: The film also screened in April as part of the Cleveland International Film Festival where it won the Local Heroes Competition. In addition to Morrison, 88, who has won the Pulitzer and Nobel prizes, those interviewed include Oprah Winfrey and Angela Davis.

Evocative sketches: Directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, the film "does not look back on her life in a stereotypical way," wrote Alan Zilberman in The Washington Post. The film is structured "the way Morrison structures her novels: as a series of evocative sketches, jumping forward and backward in time, until they create a complete emotional arc."





TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Toy Story 4," $120.9 (new)

2. "Child's Play," $14 (new)

3. "Aladdin," $13.2 ($263.4 total)

4. "Men in Black International," $10.7 ($52.6)

5. "The Secret Life of Pets 2," $10.2 ($117.5)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

Spider-Man

Just in time for the latest "Spider-Man" movie (opening July 2), you can now catch the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" on Netflix. The film, which features the voices of Shameik Miller, Zoe Kravitz and Hailee Steinfeld, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature this year.

NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Mike Epps: Only One Mike"

2. "Answer for Heaven"

3. "20th Century Women" (Friday)

4. "Motown Magic: Season 2" (Friday)

5. "Exhibit A" (Friday)

ON THE COVER



The Nightlight's Artistic Director Brittany Dobish talks about films and the theater's upcoming 5th anniversary celebration. [Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com]