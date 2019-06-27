Chardonnay has long been known as the cool kid on the wine list. It's the preferred grape of many restaurant house pours and definitely the most popular white wine in the world. It is also the main grape in many sparkling wines. Chardonnay can be described as buttery, oaky, fruity, rich and creamy, to name a few.

With summer's arrival, I have chosen several different expressions, in different price points, that will surely please any chardonnay lover. The key to the wines that were chosen was their incredible balance. None smacks you over the head with an oak floorboard. Nor will any butter your mouth like a piece of morning toast.

I started out with about 10 different bottles of chardonnay, then gathered a couple of local winemakers, and friends who distribute wine, and sampled. Each of us has our own preference when it comes to chardonnay. We tasted bottles ranging in price from $9.99 to $35.99, from Australia, France and California, and then narrowed them down. Here are the top choices.

Thank the Franks



Frank Family's chardonnay from Carneros was the clear winner. I have written about this wine before. I loved it so much that I wanted to see how this $39.99 bottle would hold up in a blind tasting. Kudos to Rich Frank and his awesome team. I didn't have to hit the applause button after pouring this wine. The panel was already singing its praises after the first sip. It's a beautiful wine with subtle hints of butterscotch and nice fruit notes.

Buy this wine at Market District Cuyahoga Falls, Papa Joe's, Regency Wines, Beau's on the River, North End Hudson, H2 Wines Canton & Medina, Acme Montrose, Heinen's Brecksville and Hudson. Beau's on the River and Diamond Grille serve it by the glass.

Mighty Margaret



The Domaine Naturaliste from Australia's famed Margaret River region was a great wine, too! How could the panel disagree with Wine Spectator's 92 point score? Even blind tasted. The floral nose gives way to peach and apricot flavors, with a touch of spice on the finish. Quite a bargain at $21.99, and a must buy if you haven't had a Margaret River chardonnay.

Buy this wine at DeVitis Italian Market, Lakes Beverage, 101 Bottles Kent, Galaxy Wadsworth. H2 Wines Medina and Old 97 Cafe serve it by the glass.

French find



At $32.99, Joseph Drouhin Poulilly-Fuisse gives you a tremendous option in this price range. Mouth-watering tropical fruit flavors beg for the next sip. One panelist claimed he didn't even like chardonnay, but would happily drink this one. If you are searching for a French chardonnay, look no further.

Buy this wine at Acme Montrose, Acme 1, Beau's on the River, Heinen's Brecksville and Hudson.

Affordable Bouchon



Bouchon could be your house chardonnay any day. Your guests will be more than flattered, thinking you served them a top-shelf bottle. At $9.99, we can all feel good. Nice tropical notes with a hint of toasty vanilla. I think this wine will wow both the oaky and non-oaky lovers. Don't forget we now get 10 percent off the purchase of six bottles.

Buy this wine at Acme 1, Acme Hudson, Bailey Road and Montrose, Mustard Seed Market Montrose, Kent Cheesemonger, Regency Wines, Leach's Meats in Barberton and all Buehler's stores.

Read more Phil Your Glass wine stories at www.ohio.com/akron/writers/phil-masturzo. Contact him at philyourglass@gmail.com.