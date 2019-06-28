ART EXHIBITS

"Dread & Delight": Opening party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit runs through Sept. 22 at Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, "Joe Vitone: Family Records," through Oct. 27; "Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented" through Sept. 8; and "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," through July 14. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

"A View From Within": Exhibit runs through July 6 at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, "#normalizebreastfeeding" through July 20; "Ohio Collage Society" through Monday. www.summitartspace.org.

Women’s Art League of Akron 2019 Spring Members' Show: Through Thursday in St. Paul’s Gallery, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 330-836-9327.

"Fused": Garden Gallery of Art & Metal: Through Sept. 29 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. www.stanhywet.org.

"Watercolor Study of Bugs": Through August in Cuyahoga Falls City Hall, 2310 Second St. Artwork by Amy M. Mothersbaugh. www.amymothersbaugh.me.

Member Exhibition and Art Sale: Through July 25 at Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

"Homecoming - Original Work by Victoria Lewis": Through Aug. 13 at Peg’s Gallery, 10 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. https://pegsfoundation.org/art-gallery/.

"A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture": Through Oct. 13 in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"States of Waiting" by Treacy Ziegler: Through Aug. 11 in Studio M at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"Drafting Dimensions: Contemporary Midwest Ceramics": Through July 21 at Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Also, "Between Worlds: John Jude Palencar" through July 21; "Organized Ambiguity: Gridworks of David Kuntzman" through July 21; and "Food For Thought: Celebrating Food in Art" through July 21. www.cantonart.org.

"Earth, Sky, Sea": Robyn Martins: Through Saturday at Lynda Tuttle’s Art Center, 209 Sixth St. NW, Canton. www.lyndatuttle.com.

"EVAC: Experiencing Veterans & Artists Collaboration": Through July 6 at Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.ArtistsArchives.org.

2019 Summer Mash-Up: Through Friday in the Florence O’Donnell Wasmer Gallery at Ursuline College, 2550 Lander Road, Pepper Pike. www.ursuline.edu/mashup.