CLASSICAL

Canton Symphony Orchestra Summer Serenades in the Park: 6:30 p.m.Thursday, Sippo Lake Park, 5712 12th St. NW, Perry Township. Featuring Trombone Quartet. Free. 330-452-2094 or www.cantonsymphony.org.

Stow Symphony Orchestra Summer Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Tallmadge Alliance Church, 1155 East Ave., Tallmadge. $12 adults, $9 seniors and students. 330-678-0029 or www.StowOrchestra.org/tickets.htm.

Cleveland Orchestra presents “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Featuring Justin Freer, conductor. Tickets starts at $26. 216-231-1111 or www.clevelandorchestra.com.