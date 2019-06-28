ETC

Astronaut Camp 2: 2 p.m. Thursday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Spend the afternoon using STEM to tackle challenges such as building a rescue device or constructing a bridge. For children 7 or older. Registration is required. 330-928-2117.

Senior Book Club: 3 p.m. Thursday at Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. For more information, call 330-971-8425.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities Free Ice Cream Social: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday in Medina Public Square. Carnival games, balloon sculptures, costume characters, crafts and activities, contests and prizes. 330-725-7751 or www.mcbdd.org.

World War II, Korean, & Vietnam Wars Roundtable Meeting: 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn. World War II veteran Bud Stein, who returned a lost Purple Heart, will speak. For more information, email Joe_C_Geiger@me.com.

Senior Adult Casino Day: 12:30 pm. Friday at Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Social casino afternoon with black jack, beat the dealer, poker, chuck-a-luck and horse racing. Registration is required. Call 330-971-8425.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

Cops & Rodders Car Show: 5-9 p.m. Friday in Jackson Community North Park, 7660 Fulton Road. NW. Includes antique, modified, custom and police vehicles. For more information, call 330-832-2845 or go to www.jacksontwp.com.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Buying and Selling on eBay: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn how to buy and sell using eBay. 330-928-2117.

Augmented Reality Tattoos: 1 p.m. Saturday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Get a free temporary tattoo, then use the library’s iPads to watch your tattoo come to life. 330-928-2117.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Minecraft for Kids: 2 p.m. Saturday at Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. Participants will receive different tasks to complete in the program, which will encourage teamwork and organization. The Minecraft Realms for iPads will be used for this program. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 223.

Akron Astronomy Club: How Big is the Solar System?: 3 p.m. Saturday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. A fun, educational program about the size of our solar system. 330-928-2117.

Celebrity Chef Showdown: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday in Gessner Hall at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Local kitchen experts will be paired with Stark County celebrities, accenting the food theme of the summer exhibit, “A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County.” $20, includes sample. For tickets, go to www.massillonmuseum.org/celebritychef.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights: 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

Scrabble Club: 2 p.m. Sunday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 16 or older. For more information, email Donna at PetethePrinter@gmail.com.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Astronomy for Adults: 2 p.m. Monday at McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. “Night Sky” followed by a 30- to 40-minute talk. 330-455-7043.

Introduction to Windows 10: 6 p.m. Monday at Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Learn some of the names, features and locations of Windows 10 components. Registration is required. Call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

My Very Own Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Monday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. For caregivers and kids who have completed kindergarten or first grade. 330-928-2117.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Don Quijote, 4695 Dressler Road NW, Jackson Township. For reservations, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Teen 3D Print: Zodiac Keychain: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Create a zodiac charm in TinkerCad. Ages 12-18. Registration is required. Call 330-928-2117.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

LEGO/Building Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 5-12 are invited to become master builders. Arrive 15 minutes before start time to reserve a seat. 330-928-2117.

Make a Mess Morning & Afternoon: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Make galaxy Play-Doh and do other messy projects. Geared for age 6 or younger. 330-928-2117.

Lunch Bunch on the Lawn: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Pam S. Belloni branch library, Fairless Elementary School, 12000 Navarre Road SW, Navarre. Children in Grades 4-6 are invited to bring a packed lunch and participate in a weekly book club and discussion group. For more information, call 330-767-9939 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org/belloni.

Children’s Summer Reading Club “Nocturnal Animals”: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Barry Askren Memorial branch library, 1200 Market St. NE, Navarre. Learn about different animals that only come out at night and the environments in which they live. For more information, call 330-879-2113.

Massillon Local History & Genealogy Society presents “Have You Hit a Brick Wall?: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Free. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 350, or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Podcast Creation: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn how to use free software to record and arrange a podcast with copyright-free music. Registration is required. Call 330-928-2117.

Songwriters’ Workshops: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Massillon Musum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Folk singer and songwriter Bryan Stahl offers songwriters’ workshops for students age 14 or older. Free. For information, go to www.BryanStahl.com.