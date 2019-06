JAZZ

Airmen of Note: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Free. 330-259-0555 or www.stambaughauditorium.com.

Tower of Power: 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $40-$70. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

BLU Jazz Jam with Theron Brown: 8 p.m. Thursday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.

John Pizzarelli Trio: 7 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $40. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Diego Figueiredo & Jeff Hamilton Duo: Noon Sunday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $25. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

DanJo Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., Kent. 330-968-4603 or http://venicekent.com.

Andrew Hartman: 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $12. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.