"Annabelle Comes Home”: B

(R) While babysitting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a teenager and her friend unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped in a doll. 1 hour, 46 minutes.

OPENING FRIDAY

"The 16th Episode”:

(Not rated) Three YouTubers struggling to get more views on their adventure channel, travel to the mythical city of Casablanca, unaware that it hides a terrifying secret. 1 hour, 33 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Tower City

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”: B

(PG-13) This intimate meditation on the legendary storyteller examines her life, her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career. 1 hour, 59 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"Yesterday”: C+

(PG-13) A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. 1 hour, 56 minutes.

OPENING TUESDAY

"Spider-Man: Far From Home”:

(PG-13) Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. 2 hours, 9 minutes.

OPENING WEDNESDAY

"Midsommar”:

(R) A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult. 2 hours, 20 minutes.

