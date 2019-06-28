ALSO SHOWING



Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “The Dead Don’t Die”, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Friday, 2, 4:15, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; “Paris is Burning”, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Capitol Theatre:(1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Do The Right Thing”, 7 p.m. Sunday. $9.75. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”, 10 a.m. Wednesday. $1.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Do The Right Thing”, 7 p.m. Sunday. $9.75. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”, 10 a.m. Wednesday. $1.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “It’s Alive”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 9:25 p.m. Friday; “The Longest Yard”, 8:35 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday; “Buddy”, 5 p.m. Saturday, 8:40 p.m. Sunday; “The Hidden Fortress, 6:50 p.m. Saturday; “Down By Law”, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; “Twilight’s Last Gleaming”, 3:30 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Flicks on the Falls: (Falls River Square Auditorium, Cuyahoga Falls; www.cityofcf.com/activity/flicks-falls) “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”, begins at dark, Thursday. Free.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) 2019 Summer Kids Movie Series presents “The LEGO Batman Movie”, 1 p.m. Monday. $1. 2019 Sensory Cinema Films presents “The LEGO Batman Movie”, 6:30 p.m. Monday. $1.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2019: “Whisper of the Heart”: 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed) and 7 p.m. Tuesday (subtitled) at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossing, Cuyahoga Falls; Hudson 10; Tinseltown USA, Jackson Township; Valley View 24; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. Check cinema listings for ticket price.