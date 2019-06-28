NEW SHOWS

Lalas Burlesque Show: 9 p.m. July 19-20, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $27.50-$50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers: 8 p.m. Sept. 14, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $37.50-$55. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. Sept. 20, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $39.50-$79.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

David Phelps and Sandi Patty: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. $25-$55. 330-259-0555 or www.stambaughauditorium.com.

Switchfoot: 8 p.m. Oct. 12, the Goodyear Theatre, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. $34.50-$71.50. For tickets, go to www.goodyeartheater.com.

Steven Page: 8 p.m. Oct. 15, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $22-$32. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Little Feat: 50th Anniversary: 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $34.50-$74.50. www.masoniccleveland.com.

Ivan Amodei “Secrets & Illusions”: 4 p.m. Oct. 20, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $57.50-$97.50. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Chase Rice: 8 p.m. Nov. 22, Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. With Cale Dodds. $30-$45. www.masoniccleveland.com.

Disney On Ice presents "Road Trip Adventures": 7 p.m. Jan. 10, 11 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 11, 1 and 5 p.m. Jan. 12, 7 p.m. Jan. 16-17, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Jan. 18-19, 2020, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Centre Court, Cleveland. Tickets start at $17. www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

“The Office! A Musical Parody”: 8 p.m. Jan. 23-24 and 4 and 8 p.m. Jan. 25, Playhouse Square Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleveland. $42.50. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.