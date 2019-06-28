NIGHTSPOTS

Akron

Barmacy Bar & Grill: Open jam at 7:30 Thursday at 804 W. Market St.

Eagles No. 555: Bud Grabbe and the Roadrunners jam session at 7:30 Tuesday at 89 E. Waterloo Road.

Ingy’s Piano Bar at Tear-Ez: Audience participation at 6 Sunday at 358 S. Main St.

New Era Restaurant: Gary Parker Band, 7 Monday at 10 Massillon Road.

East

La Mexicana Cantina: BT 7 Swing Orchestra plays at 7 Wednesday at 76 West Ave., Tallmadge.

North

Barro di Mario: The Nightwork Band plays at 9 Friday at 2209 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Beau’s Lounge at the Sheraton Suites: Barbara Knight Trio plays at 8 Friday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Domenic’s Pub: Youngest Sons play at 8:30 Saturday at 2467 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

The Jetty at the Sheraton Suites: The Jonathan Edward Project plays at 7 Thursday; East of Seattle at 8 Saturday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

West

The Houston Pub: Tom Ball open mic at 6:30 Tuesday at 3069 Houston Road, Norton.

Cleveland Area

Wilbert's Food & Music: XTRA CRISPY plays at 8 Friday; JD Simo at 9 Friday at 812 Huron Road East, Cleveland.