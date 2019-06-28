POPULAR

THURSDAY

The Color of May: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, Still House, www.gervasivineyard.com.

August Burns Red: Doors open at 6 p.m., with Silverstein and Silent Planet. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Sammy DeLeon & his Latin Jazz Septet: 6:30 p.m., free. Downtown@Dusk, Akron Art Museum, www.akronartmuseum.org.

Crossroads Duo: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, The Piazza, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Tim Coyne Quartet: 7 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Jacob and the Good People: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

The Midnight: 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

5j Barrow: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Delta Rae: 8 p.m., with Lucette, $20-$22. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Black Magic Flower Power: 8:30 p.m., with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Zip-Zapp, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

Master of Tributes: 5 p.m., with tribute bands Sanitarium (Metallica), Vulgar Display (Pantera), Ashes of the Wake (Lamb of God), Stupify (Disturbed) and Cult of Frost (Celtic Frost), $10 in advance, $12 day of show. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger tribute: 7 p.m., with Journey tribute Evolution. Rock the Lock, Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

The Juke Hounds: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Feedback Acoustic: 7 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, The Piazza, www.gervasivineyard.com.

The Hitmen Ultimate Rock Tribute: 7 p.m., free. Springfield Lake, www.facebook.com/pages/Springfield-Lake-Gazebo/324084351060686.

Heavy Metal Night: 7 p.m., Twinsburg's Rock the Park with Four Horsemen, a Metallica tribute, and Wreking Crue, a Motley Crue tribute, $15. Glenn Chamberlin Park, http://rocktheparkconcert.com.

Shadow of Doubt, Tom Petty tribute: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Mo’ Mojo: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Marc Lee Shannon: 8 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, Still House, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Chicago: 8 p.m. Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, www.ticketmaster.com.

Smoking Popes: Doors open 8 p.m., with the Ataris, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

FM-84: 8 p.m., $15-$17. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Medina Community Band: 8:30 p.m. Medina Uptown Park Square, www.medinacommunityband.org.

Wake Magnolia: 9 p.m., with Coup De Grace and Northcoast Shakedown, $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

The Yearbook Band: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

SATURDAY

Born This Way: 6 p.m., with DJ Danny Blue, $8 in advance, $10 day of show. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Jeff Tucker: 7 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, The Piazza, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Purple Madness: Prince tribute: 7 p.m., $13. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Bizarros: 8 p.m., with Bad Dudes. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Darrell Scott: 8 p.m., $27. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Scott Paris: 8 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, Still House, www.gervasivineyard.com.

LeAnn Rimes: 8 p.m., with Marina Strah, starting at $46.50. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, www.ticketmaster.com.

Lionel Richie: 8 p.m., $59.50-$125. Covelli Center, http://covellicentre.com/event/lionel-richie-on-the-hello-hits-tour/.

MC Chris: Doors open 8 p.m., $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Michigander & Ledges: 8:30 p.m., with Model Rockets, $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

VoW: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Dressy Bessy: 9 p.m., with Potty Mouth and Colleen Green, $12-$14. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

ITEM: 9 p.m., with NIGHTS and Royal Beasts, $8-10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

SUNDAY

Moving in Stereo Brunch: A Tribute to the Cars: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

All Along the Way band: 1 p.m. Eagles 555, www.graylamb.com/chap-akron.php.

Reggae Sunday with Umojah Nation: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Scott Paris: 5 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, the Piazza, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Ryan Humbert: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, Still House, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Ziggy Alberts: 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Young the Giant: 7 p.m. June 30, with Fitz and the Tantrums; tickets start at $29. Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, www.ticketmaster.com.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: 7:30 p.m., starting at $47. MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

Hannah Wicklund and the Steppin Stones: 8 p.m., $7.50-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Grayling and Post Saga: 8 p.m., with Fair Weather Friend, $7-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

TUESDAY

Joe Menedez: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, The Piazza, www.gervasivineyard.com.

School of Rock: Highland Heights: 7 p.m., free. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Scott Paris: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, Still House, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Daniel Rylander: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, The Piazza, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Bruce In The USA: 7 p.m., with Ravenwood. Rock the Lock, Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Cleveland Pops Orchestra: 7 p.m., $15. Twinsburg's Rock the Park, Glenn Chamberlin Park, http://rocktheparkconcert.com.

Tripper: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Anberlin: 7 p.m., $28.50. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Kansas: 8 p.m. July 3. Stambaugh Auditorium, www.stambaughauditorium.com.

TUSK: Fleetwood Mac tribute: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Dumpstaphunk: 8 p.m., with Collin Miller & the Brother Nature, $20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.