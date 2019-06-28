THEATER

Akron Civic Theatre’s Millennial Theatre Project: (182 S. Main St., Akron; 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com) “Sister Act — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $20.

Aurora Community Theatre: (Aurora Memorial Library and Performing Arts Center, 115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora; https://auroracommunitytheatre.com/) “Bonnie & Clyde” opens Friday and continues through July 13. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3 p.m. July 7. $18 adults, $13 18 and under.

Broadview Heights Spotlights: (Broadview Heights Cultural Arts Building, 9543 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights; http://broadview-heights-spotlights.org/theater/2019-season/) Final performances of “The Who’s Tommy” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $17, $14 seniors and students.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (River Street Playhouse, 56 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/) “The 10-10 New Plays Festival” continues through July 13. 8 p.m Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sunday. 2 p.m. July 7. $13.

Orrville Community Players: (307 Hostetler Road, Orrville; 330-439-2051, www.orrvillecommunitytheater.org) Rising Stars presents “Crumpled Classics” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $5.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) Final performances of “Dear Evan Hansen” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $25-$110.

Porthouse Theatre: (3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-672-3884, www.kent.edu/porthouse) Final performances of “Man of La Mancha” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Twinsburg Community Theatre: (R.B. Chamberlin Middle, 10270 Ravenna Road) “PAN!” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $5.

Weathervane Playhouse: (1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) “Mamma Mia!” continues through July 7. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. No Show July 4. $10-$26.