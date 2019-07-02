ART EXHIBITS

Dread & Delight: Through Sept. 22 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, Joe Vitone: Family Records, through Oct. 27; Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented through Sept. 8; and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, through July 14. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

A View From Within: Through Saturday at Summit Artspace on East Market, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, #normalizebreastfeeding through July 20. www.summitartspace.org.

Fused: Garden Gallery of Art & Metal: Through Sept. 29 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. www.stanhywet.org.

Watercolor Study of Bugs: Through August in City of Cuyahoga Falls City Hall, 2310 Second St. Artwork by Amy M. Mothersbaugh. www.amymothersbaugh.me.

CVCA Member Exhibition & Art Sale: Through July 25 at Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

Homecoming - Original Work by Victoria Lewis: Through Aug. 13 at Peg’s Gallery, 10 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. https://pegsfoundation.org/art-gallery/.

125 Years of the Greatest Football Rivalry in High School Football: Through January, 2020 at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

A Heritage of Harvest: The industry of Agriculture: Through Oct. 13 in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

States of Waiting by Treacy Ziegler: Through Aug. 11 in Studio M at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Drafting Dimensions: Contemporary Midwest Ceramics: Through July 21 at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Also, Between Worlds: John Jude Palencar through July 21; Organized Ambiguity: Gridworks of David Kuntzman through July 21; and Food For Thought: Celebrating Food in Art through July 21. www.cantonart.org.

EVAC: Experiencing Veterans & Artists Collaboration: Through Saturday at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.ArtistsArchives.org.

The 10th Annual May Show at Lakeland: Through July 12 at The Gallery at Lakeland, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. www.lakelandcc.edu.

I Sing The Body: Opens Friday and runs through Sept. 29 at the Transformer Station, 1460 W. 29th St., Cleveland. Opening reception from 7-9 p.m. July 12. https://transformerstation.org/.