ETC

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Play & Stay: 10 a.m. Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Kids up to age 5, open-ended Early Childhood education program with sensory toys, new learning experiences, and audiovisual adaptations of outstanding children’s books. 330-928-2117.

Senseploration: 2 p.m. Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. A variety of activities that engage the senses, allowing children to take in new experiences at their own pace. Registration required, 330-928-2117.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

2019 Summer Reading Club Escape Room: Escape from Planet Zurg!: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Massillon Public Library, 121 Lincoln Way E. Work together to solve puzzles, unlock secrets, open the lockbox and escape in time to find Buzz Lightyear’s spaceship and return to Planet Earth before Emperor Zurg destroys it. Registration is required, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Do The Mu! Make a Mini Scarecrow: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Participants will take home a small scarecrow for a garden or potted plant. Free. 330-833-4061 or www.massilonmuseum.org.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Downtown Akron Art Walk: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, various venues and restaurants in downtown Akron. Featuring local art, live music and fun for all ages.

Electric Pressure Cooker Cabaret: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Center, 118 W. Market St., Akron. Featured Emcees Dynamic Duo Johnny Sturdivant & Marcel Dear. $5 suggested donation. Artists can pre-register at www.epcooker.com.

Medina County Historical Society Open House: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the John Smart House Museum, 206 N. Elmwood, Medina. Focus will be on the passing of the 19th Amendment by the U.S. Congress in 1920.’

2019 Summer Reading Club Birds of Prey: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Massillon Public Library, 121 Lincoln Way E. See hawks, kestrels, and owls show off their claws and beaks. 330-832-5037 or www.massillonlibrary.org.

Mutton Hill Monday: noon to 1 p.m. Monday on the Perkins Stone Mansion Grounds, 550 Copley Road, Akron. Summit County Historical Society offers Border Collie demonstration, sheep health demonstration and agricultural history of the county.

Teen Murder Mystery: 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. “Murder at Universe Con”. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in costume or bring their costumes with them. Participants will choose a character with registration. Registration is required, call 330-821-2665, ext. 214.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

Teen Taste Test: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Ages 11-18. Teens will taste and decide on which brand of cookies is which. Registration required, call 330-653-6658 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

Lunch Bunch on the Lawn: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Pam S. Belloni Branch Library, Fairless Elementary School, 12000 Navarre Road SW, Navarre. Children in Grades 4-6 are invited to bring a packed lunch and participate in a weekly book club and discussion group. For more information, call 330-767-9939 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org/belloni.

Introduction to Microsoft Office Online with Cloud Storage: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Learn to use Office Online, the basics of working with Word Online, Excel Online, and Outlook Online. For more information or to register, call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

A New Beginning - Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, 330-745-6239.

“Dark Universe” Planetarium Show: 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland. $5 with museum admission. www.cmnh.org.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, last admission is at 4 p.m., Nautica Entertainment Complex, 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland. Features more than 50 tanks, which are home to thousands of living creatures including the Ohio-native brook trout, piranhas and sand tiger sharks that measure more than 7 feet. $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 2-12. www.GreaterClevelandAquarium.com.

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill: An All-American Boy”: The Kent State May 4 Visitors Center presents “Bill: An All-American Boy” an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.