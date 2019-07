JAZZ

“Red, White, & BLU Plate Celebration” featuring Dave Hammer & The Church of Fresh Air: 7 p.m. Thursday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.

Dan Bruce’s “beta collective” - Live Recording & Filming: 8 p.m. Friday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $15, $10 with student ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Whirlybirds: 8 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Ralph Lalama Quartet and Nicole Pasternak: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $15. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Jazz Jam Session: 11 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. Free. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Jazz Under the Stars - Neo Dixie: 7 p.m. Saturday, Uptown Park, Public Square, Medina. Neo Dixie will bring a “new” twist to some Dixieland treats. Free. For more information, call 330-722-2541.

Bernie Williams: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $40. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Jeff Grubbs Birthday Bash featuring Tania Grubbs: 8 p.m. Saturday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $15, $10 with student ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Hubb’s Groove - A Tribute to Barry White and Teddy Pendergrass: 8 p.m. Saturday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Tim Lekan Quartet: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $10. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Legacy of Jazz: 6 p.m. Sunday, Club Wonder, 988 W. Bowery St., Akron. $3.

Drumplay: 7 p.m. Sunday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

DanJo Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., Kent. 330-968-4603 or http://venicekent.com.

“BLU-esday Tuesday” Blues Jam: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Joe Hunter: 7 p.m. Wednesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Keigo Hirakawa Trio: 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.