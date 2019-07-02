NEW SHOWS

Sugar Mountain “The Ultimate Neil Young Tribute”: 8:30 p.m. July 26 and 27, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $25. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

The Robert Glasper Trio: 8 p.m. Aug. 24, The Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $29.50-$49.50. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

The Indigo Girls: 8 p.m. Sept. 21, The Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $35-$59. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

Jesse Cook: 8 p.m. Oct. 11, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $25-$45. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

The O’Jays: 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. With The Isley Brothers. $49.50-$119. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Jim Brickman Christmas Celebration: 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $10-$75. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.