THURSDAY

Butterfly Walk: Search for native, vibrant and vivid butterflies, 9-11 a.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Drop-In Nature Craft: Stop in to have some nature-crafting fun, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Onondaga Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Mustill Store Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9 a.m. Meet at 57 W. North St., Akron. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

FRIDAY

Early Morning Hike: Take a hike in the cool forest while learning about the local wildlife, 8-9:30 a.m. Hampton Hills Metro Park, 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Friday Night Concert – JiMiller Band: Free concert, 7 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Talking to Fireflies: Learn the language of light that fireflies use, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Horseshoe Pond Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2075 Major Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Jim Welling. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Lock 29 Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1648 Mill St., Peninsula. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Mushroom Hike: A rugged hike in search of woodland mushrooms, 9-11 a.m. O’Neil Woods Metro Park, Trail Lot, 2550 Martin Road, Bath. 330-865-8065.

Mogadore Reservoir Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at State Route 43 in Mogadore. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Mogadore Reservoir Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 8-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2578 State Route 43, Mogadore. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SUNDAY

Hummingbirds – Gems of the Garden: Learn about hummingbirds and how to attract them to your own backyard, 10-11:30 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Fireflies – Nature’s Fireworks: Learn about fireflies then take a walk to look for some, 8:30 p.m. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. 330-865-8065.

H&B at Young Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 5090 Young Road, Stow. Hike leader Sue Donahue. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

MONDAY

Bats – Creatures of the Night: Learn about bats and join in an attempt to catch live bats for observation and data collection, 8:30-10 p.m. Sand Run Metro Park, Big Bend Area, 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Everett Road/Riding Run Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5 to 7-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2370 Everett Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

TUESDAY

Gorge Kayak: Paddle the Cuyahoga River at the Gorge to see towering rock ledges and breathtaking scenery from your kayak, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Gorge Metro Park, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Kinderealm – Foxes: Ages 3-6 and their adult companions will learn about Ohio’s two fox species, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Urban Eats for Families: Learn about food in the city through play and short hands-on activites, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Music by the Lake: One-hour concert by the Metro Park Ensemble, 7 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse & Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

Saturn in Opposition: Participants can look through telescopes to see this planet and other heavenly bodies, 9-10:30 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Hudson Plaza Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 134 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Red Lock/Old Carriage Trail Hike: Cuyahoga Falls Strollers will meet at 9:15 a.m. Meet at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Lunch at Bob Evans following hike. 330-971-8425.

WEDNESDAY

Summer Camp – Nature’s Clues: Ages 7 and 8, investigate nature’s clues using the five senses with fun, hands-on experiences in the outdoors, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. $50 per child. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Drawing Outdoors: Bring your drawing pad and pencils for an outdoor session of sketching, 9-11 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Preschool Explorers: Each month explore a seasonal topic to engage the senses and encourage self-exploration for ages 3-5, 10-11 a.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Water Monsters: Learn about the unique and irreplaceable “monsters” that live in the parks waters, 1-2:30 p.m. Everett Road Covered Bridge, 2370 Everett Road, Peninsula. 330-865-8065.

Brust Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 128 N. Main St., Munroe Falls. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Manchester Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2740 Manchester Road, Akron. Hike leader Diane Lybarger. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.