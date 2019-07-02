SHOW CANCELLED

Eddie Money: The September 28 concert at MGM Northfield Park has been canceled due to health issues. Tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase. Tickets bought through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

THURSDAY

Live Music at the Still House presents Stan Miller: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Motown & More by Nitebridge: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Steely Dan Tribute by The FM Project: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Medina Community Band: 8:30 p.m., free. Medina’s Uptown Park Square Gazebo, www.medinacommunityband.org.

FRIDAY

Rock the Lock presents The Prince Experience: 7 p.m. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Shadow of Doubt - Tribute to Tom Petty: 7 p.m., with Across The Universe - Tribute to John Lennon, $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents Spazmatics: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

Earth, Wind and Fire: 8 p.m. Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, www.ticketmaster.com.

Santana Tribute by Evil Ways: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling: 8 p.m., with Brickhouse Blues Band, $18-$20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Reginleif: 8 p.m., with The Brave Girls and Steve Wright, $6. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Swizzle Sticks: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

SATURDAY

Rock the Lock presents Turn It Up: 7 p.m., with Denzon. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

A Celebration of Country with Whiskey Bound: 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen – The Premier Queen Tribute: 8 p.m. $20-$35. MGM Northfield Park, www.ticketmaster.com.

“Weird Al” Yankovic: 8 p.m., $35-$89.50. Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, www.playhousesquare.org.

Nikki Hill: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Carole King Tribute by Home Again: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

15-60-75 (The Numbers Band): 8:30 p.m., free. Venice Kent, http://venicekent.com/.

Brimstone Coven: 8:30 p.m., with Vulgar Devils, The Stone Eye and Spellchucker, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

SUNDAY

Three Dog Night Brunch with Eli’s Coming: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Chardon Polka Band: 4 p.m. Central Park, www.cityofgreen.org.

Reggae Sunday with Sun Shade & Ms. BBC: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Urban Pioneers: 7 p.m., with JP & The Chatfield Boys, $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Diana Ross – Diamond Diana: 75th Birthday: 7:30 p.m., $82.50-$145. MGM Northfield Park, www.livenation.com.

MONDAY

Los Campesinos!: doors open 7:30 p.m., $18 in advance, $20 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Summit presents The Beths: 8:30 p.m., with Girl Friday, $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

WEDNESDAY

Static-X & DevilDriver: doors open 6 p.m., with Dope. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Susan Marie Project: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Muddy River Project: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Hop Along: doors open 7:30 p.m., $18 in advance, $20 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Eilen Jewell: 8 p.m., with Thor Platter, $16-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Into The Blue: Grateful Dead Revival: 8 p.m., $11-$14. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.