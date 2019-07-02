THEATER

Aurora Community Theatre: (Aurora Memorial Library and Performing Arts Center, 115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora; https://auroracommunitytheatre.com/) “Bonnie & Clyde” continues through July 13. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday. $18 adults, $13 18 and under.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (River Street Playhouse, 56 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/) “The 10-10 New Plays Festival” continues through July 13. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sunday. $13.

Mercury Theatre Company: (Notre Dame College, Regina Auditorium, 1857 S. Green Road, South Euclid; 216-771-5862, www.mercurytheatrecompany.org) “Chaplin” opens Friday and continues through July 21. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 7 p.m. July 18. $20, $18 seniors and $16 students.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Come From Away” opens Tuesday and continues through July 28. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. $10-$100.

Porthouse Theatre: (3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-672-3884, www.kent.edu/porthouse) “Tintypes” opens Friday and continued through July 20. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. Preview performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4. $28-$42.

Weathervane Playhouse: (1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) Final performances of “Mamma Mia!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $10-$26.