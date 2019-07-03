HOT TICKET

"Weird Al" Yankovic



Where/When: Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $35-$89.50. www.playhousesquare.org.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Halston"

2. "Framing John DeLorean"





QUICK TAKE

Spider-Man

Peter Parker returns: The latest Spider-Man movie, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," is now in theaters. It stars Tom Holland as earnest teenager Peter Parker, and Zendaya as his love interest, MJ. Read our review here: https://bit.ly/2RDENMQ

Eight and counting: This is the eighth Spider-man movie, following the three that starred Tobey Maguire (from 2002 to 2007), the two that starred Andrew Garfield (2012-2014), Holland's first stand-alone in 2017 ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") and last year's animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Ageless: Holland, 23, is the closest to being an actual teenager (he was 19 when he was first cast for his debut as Spidey in "Captain America: Civil War.") Maguire was 26 when he first started playing the role; Garfield was 28.

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Toy Story 4," $57.9 ($236.9 total)

2. "Annabelle Comes Home," $20.3 ($31.2)

3. "Yesterday," $17 (new)

4. "Aladdin," $9.3 ($305.8)

5. "The Secret Life of Pets 2," $7 ($131.2)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

Roger Ailes

The man who created Fox News is chronicled in "The Loudest Voice," the seven-part series now on Showtime. Ailes, who resigned following sexual harassment allegations in 2016 and died in 2017, is played by Russell Crowe (under mounds of make up and prosthetics). The series charts Ailes' fiery reign and political influence, and features a host of other Fox personalities, including Gretchen Carlson (Naomi Watts), Sean Hannity (Patch Darragh) and Steve Doocy (David Whalen).





NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Stranger Things 3"

2. "Kakegurui: Season 2"

3. "In the Dark: Season 1" (Friday)

4. "The Iron Lady" (Saturday)

5. "Sicilian Ghost Story," (Saturday)

ON THE COVER



Fans arrive for a night game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The 2019 Major League All-Star Game will be played there Tuesday night. [Beacon Journal/Ohio.com File Photo]