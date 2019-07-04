The hottest wine region on the planet, Portugal, is giving us a reason to chill. Seaside Cellars' $5.99 Vinho Verde rosé is a refreshing choice for all your summer sipping. If things couldn't get any better, it's a screw top. Twist. Pour. Enjoy.

Just so you know, this isn't a make-up selection for all you readers who busted my chops after my $64.99 Father's Day wine selection. I love wine in all price points. This wine happens to be a steal of a deal.

Buy this wine at Acme 1 and Montrose, Mustard Seed Market Montrose, Krieger's Health Foods Market, Heinen's Brecksville and Hudson, Home Buys North Canton, Fisher's on Fulton, Buehler's Fresh Foods Medina (River Styx and Forest Meadows)

— Phil Masturzo