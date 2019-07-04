Events

Beth El Congregation: 750 White Pond Drive, Akron. 3 p.m. Sunday. Imam Abdulkarim Sekta from the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent and Hazzan Matthew Austerklein from Beth El Congregation share chants, religious music and songs from their traditions. RSVP at 330-864-2105, ext. 110.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step recovery program for hurting people and those who love them. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. 11 a.m. Friday. Christian education ministry will sponsor a fish fry.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church: 67 E. North St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. July 13. Pre-musical service for the Rev. Otis Hankton and first lady Trezette Hankton.

First Congregational Church of Akron: 292 E. Market St., Akron. Sunday. Red, White and Blue Sunday. 9:30 a.m. pianist and vocalist Dave Aberth will lead a band of contemporary musicians. 11 a.m. festival service features organist Julie Lehman with a brass quintet. 330-253-5109 or www.akronfcc.org.

Greensburg United Methodist Church: 2161 Greensburg Road, Green. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 13. Green Sibshop and Sibshop for Teens, a monthly program for kids in grades 3-6 and grades 7-12 who have a sibling with special health or developmental needs. To register a child, call 330-244-7650 or go to www.greensburgumc.net.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 6 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24, “Who Is My Neighbor: Dialogues on the Refugee Crisis.” Also, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 13, “Dare to Love More” Food & Resources Pantry. www.holytrinityakron.org.

New Trinity Missionary Baptist Church: 1380 Hartford Ave., Akron. Flea market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Redeemer North Hill United Methodist Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian lifestyle. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

Phillips Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 413 Iroquois Ave., Akron. 4 p.m. July 14. 73rd Usher Board anniversary. Guest preacher is Bishop Emmett J. Lee, senior pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Barberton. 330-784-8964.

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, soup kitchen; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by the Rev. Fulton Sheen.

Performances

Chapel of Prayer: 1811 Brittain Road, Akron. 11 a.m. July 14. The Songsters will perform. A love offering will be accepted.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 421 W. Thornton St., Akron. 6:09 p.m. Sunday. The CITAM Singers will perform a mini-concert.

Vacation Bible School

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro. 6:15-8:45 p.m. July 15-18. Vacation Bible School: “ROAR.” K-5 program and Grades 6-8 program. For more information and registration, go to www.marlboro-chapel.com.

Clearview United Methodist Church: 1733 Massillon Road, Springfield Township. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free Vacation Bible School: “In The Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus.” Ages 8-12. For more information and registration, call 330-733-7693 or go to http://clearviewumcakron.org/vbs/.

Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown: 13275 Cleveland Ave., Uniontown. 9-11:45 a.m. July 22-26. Vacation Bible School: “ROAR.” Ages 3 to fifth grade. To register, call 330-699-4478 or go to www.graceutown.com.

Messiah Lutheran Church: 4700 S. Main St., Green. 6-8 p.m. July 15-19. Vacation Bible School: “To Mars and Beyond.” For more information and to register, call 330-644-5766 or go to www.messiahlutheran.cc.

Uniontown United Methodist Church: 13370 Cleveland Ave. NW. 6-8:30 p.m. July 15-19. Vacation Bible School “Let’s Party.” Preschool through fifth grade. To register, call 330-699-3587 or go to www.uniontownchurch.wordpress.com.

St. John C.M.E. Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Vacation Bible School “Whoosh! Flight to Where God Leaves You.” For more information, call 330-864-3060.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 9:15 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday. Vacation Bible School. Ages 4 through grade 5. For more information, call Sheila at 330-836-2226.

