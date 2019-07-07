Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run/1-Mile Walk: Saturday at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. The race winds through downtown Akron in a flat and fast 5K course and ends with an award ceremony, music and post-race goodies in the park. Proceeds support the work of the Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial Foundation. Participants can register at www.andrearose.org.

Cruise-IN for KIDS Car Show and Flag Auction: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Parish School, Third Street and Broad Boulevard, Cuyahoga Falls. Classic cars and motorcycles, concessions, 50/50 raffle, DJ and more. For more information, call 330-253-8081 or email Nicole Dack at nikole@familypromisesc.org.

Music in the Valley, Folk & Wine Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. Local musicians, food and wine. Food trucks and vendors will offer selections. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 ages 3-12. For more information, call 330-666-3711 or go to www.halefarm.org.

No Art Left Behind 2: 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. Ticket holders will be able to select a work of original art in order of a random, live drawing. Only 75 tickets are available. $300 tickets include entrance for two and one original work of art. $50 tickets are available for attendance only. For more information, call 216-721-9020 or go to www.artistsarchives.org.

Sixth annual Elevate Akron Yoga Festival: 4:30-9:30 p.m. July 18 at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Includes food and business vendors, live music by Zach Friedhof and DJ Naeno, a kids fun zone and a yoga class led by Elevate Akron Director Tracy Rhinehart. Free. To register, go to www.elevateakron.com.

28th Annual Huth Invitational: July 19 at Chenoweth Golf Club, Green. 9:30 a.m. registration with 11 a.m. shotgun start. $105 per person. There are two hole in one contests, each with a cash prize of $2,500, and rafﬂe items. www.hlhuthgolfbenefit.org.

Buckeye Blues/Rock Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. July 19-21 at Chapel Hill Mall, Cuyahoga Falls. Food trucks, vendors and merchandise will be available. Benefiting Keys to Serenity and the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. Admission is $5. For more information, call Tony at 786-702-2051 or Jay at 440-667-7823.

Uncorked Medina Wine Festival: 4-9 p.m. July 19 and 2-9 p.m. July 20 at Buffalo Creek Retreat, 8708 Hubbard Valley Road, Seville. A wine and craft beer tasting. There will be craft vendors, food trucks and entertainment. General admission is $25 pre-sale or $35 at the door and includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. Proceeds support the Friends of Medina County Parks. www.uncorkedmedina.com.

2019 Run of the Ox 5K Run/Walk: July 20 at St. Joseph’s Annual Ox Roast Fair, 11045 St. Joseph Blvd., Mantua. Registration at 7 a.m. with the race beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration fee is $16 by July 18 and $20 race day registration. For registration, go to https://stjosephmantua.com/ox-fun-rides-games-events-music.

National Wigs for Kids Day: July 20 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. 5K and 1-mile fun walk. Registration begins 7 a.m. All participants will receive a T-shirt and access to activities at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Rainforest. $35. www.wigsforkids.org/wigs-for-kids-day-at-the-zoo.

Purpose Palooza: noon to 8 p.m. July 20 at Buckeye High School Campus, 3084 Columbia Road, Medina. On-site interactive service experiences provided by numerous ministry partners and community organizations. Concerts by Lost & Found, AGAPE with Joe Davis and Rachel Kurtz. Tickets are $20. For more information, go to www.purposepalooza.com.