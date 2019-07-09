CLASSICAL

Canton Symphony Orchestra Summer Serenades in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Deer Creek Reservoir, 14514 Price St. NE, Alliance. Featuring String Trio. Free. 330-452-2094 or www.cantonsymphony.org.

UA Summer Symphonic Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. With vocalist Patricia LaNasa. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Cleveland Orchestra Summers@Severance: 7 p.m. Friday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Franz Welser-Most, conducting, Ludwig Mittelhammer, baritone. Mahler’s Songs of a Wayfarer & Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15 (arr. for string orchestra). $27-$87. For tickets, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Kent Blossom Music Festival Young Artists Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. Performers to be announced. Poulenc’s Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, Dvořák’s String Quintet, Op. 77, Frederic Glesser’s Trio for Flute, Horn and Piano & Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings in E-Flat. Free.

Kent Blossom Music Festival Young Artists Series: 2 p.m. Saturday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. Performers to be announced. Heinrich von Herzogenberg’s Trio for Oboe, Horn and Piano in D, Op. 61, Moritz Moszkowski’s Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71, Joaquín Turina’s La Oración del Torero & Ernst von Dohnányi’s Piano Quintet, No 1, Op. 1. Free.

Cleveland Orchestra: 8 p.m. Saturday, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. Jahja Ling, conductor, Conrad Tao, piano. Mussorgsky’s Dawn on the Moskva River (Khovanshchina), Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 & Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. $25-$89. For tickets, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Kent Blossom Music Festival Young Artists Series: 2 p.m. Sunday, Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St., Hudson. Performers to be announced. Ginastera’s Impresiones de la Puna, Gordon Jacobs’ Suite for Bassoon & String Quartet, Karl Pliss’ Serenade for Wind Quintet & Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 9 in E-Flat , Op. 117. Free.

Kevin Walters - Sound the (French) Horn: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sunday, Wadsworth Public Library, 132 Broad St. Free. For reservations, call 330-722-2541 or email tsigel@ormaco.org.

Kent Blossom Music Festival Young Artists Series: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. Performers to be announced. Katherine Hoover’s Summer Night for Flute, Horn and Piano, Bruch’s Trio for Violin, Viola and Piano in c, Op. 83, Dvořák’s Serenade, Op. 44, Mozart’s Piano Quartet in g, K. 478 & Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-Flat, Op. 44. Free.

Kent Blossom Music Festival Young Artists Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Reed Memorial Library, 167 E. Main St., Ravenna. Performers to be announced. Haydn’s Quartet in g, No. 59, “Horseman,” Weber’s Clarinet Quintet & Janáček’s Mládí (Youth). Free.

Kent Blossom Music Festival Faculty Concert: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. Members of The Cleveland Orchestra, Mary Kay Fink, flute, Jessica Sindell, flute, Robert Woolfrey, clarinet, Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano, Richard Weiss, cello and Joela Jones, piano. Poulenc’s Flute Sonata, Honegger’s Rapsodie for Two Flutes, Clarinet and Piano, Nicolas Roussakis’ Six Short Pieces for Two Flutes, Martinů’s Scherzo (Divertimento, arr. for piccolo and piano by MK Fink), Henri King’s Two Little Finches and a collection of pieces by Piazzolla for cello and piano. $5-$20. For tickets, go to www.kent.edu/blossom/concerts.